Two veteran law enforcement officials have announced their retirement.
Pikeville Police Chief Chris Edmonds and Public Safety Commissioner Phillip Reed will put away their badges May 31.
Mike Riddle has been selected and sworn in as the new chief of police and will begin his duties June 1.
Edmonds began his law enforcement career in 1999 as a patrol officer. Edmonds was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2004 and was promoted to captain in 2012. Edmonds assumed the chief position in 2017 after the promotion of then chief Phillip Reed to commissioner of Public Safety.
“When I became chief in 2017, I just wanted to continue and expand on some of the things that Phillip Reed had going,” Edmonds said, looking back on his career. “We got ourselves out to the public more and doing things with the public.
“One thing I did start was raising money for school supplies for the kids,” Edmonds said. “Hopefully Mike Riddle can expand on that and maybe come up with new things to help.”
Edmonds said COVID-19 impacted the department.
“We had a lot of good things going before COVID hit us,” Edmonds said. “We had a haunted trail and the shop with a first responder events and all of that was either canceled last year or curtailed due to the
pandemic and hopefully these can get back up and running either this year or maybe next year.”
Edmonds reflected on the changes he’s seen during his career.
“The persona of the police has changed,” Edmonds said. “And it’s changed drastically since 1999.
“Some of the stuff I see now as the chief I would have never thought of,” Edmonds reflected. “People coming in and making accusations that are just way out there and it’s just because of what the national media is putting out there to the public.”
One of the memories that Edmonds brought up was when “antifa” and neo-nazis came to Pikeville. After the success of a largely non-violent day of protests, numerous police agencies across the country contacted Edmonds for advice on how to handle the groups.
“I was going to speak at an FBI conference about it,” Edmonds said. “I had a powerpoint presentation ready but that was the year that (Officer Scotty Hamilton) got killed and I didn’t go.”
“When that rally happened, Phillip and I were transitioning our positions at that time,” Edmonds said. “We just got on it with Phillip on the phones and I was on the streets.”
“Something a lot of folks may not know about that rally is that we intercepted a big load of guns with the Kentucky State Police on Route 80 I believe,” Edmonds said. “Those guns were headed here.”
Both Edmonds and Reed remembered Hamilton who was killed in the line of duty March 13, 2018.
“This department will always remember Scotty,” Edmonds said. “That’s something that will never change and we’ll honor him every day.”
Edmonds continued the tradition in the department following in the footsteps of his dad, Eugene Buster Edmonds, who served as police chief for 13 years.
“I just feel like it’s time for me to exit out,” Edmonds said.
Commissioner of Public Safety Phillip Reed was the first person to hold that rank in Pikeville.
“This being a new position there were a lot of things to learn,” Reed said. “The position was to oversee police, fire, EMS and dispatch.”
Reed said the position proved to be different than the position of police chief.
“We have a lot of firefighters and EMTs and they operate in certain ways that’s completely different from the police,” Reed said. “But I love new challenges and this was exciting for me.”
Reed started his law enforcement career in 2001 and served as chief for five years — from 2012 – 20217. Reed also said there’s been a lot that has changed through the years.
“I spent a lot of years as a detective and in that, I was involved in the hiring process,” Reed said. “That’s one of the biggest changes I’ve seen in law enforcement.
“Recruitment and the hiring process is just completely different from what it used to be,” Reed said. “We went from three or four days of testing numerous applicants to doing all of our testing in one day because we only have a handful of applicants.”
Reed said the changing times have affected people’s perception of even the Pikeville Police Department.
“I think that the national perception of law enforcement has changed and younger people grow up in an environment that it’s not as attractive as it used to be,” Reed said. “You really want to do this job to come into it and to face that criticism of what’s out there right now.
“This was my calling and I’ve never wanted to not come to work,” Reed said. “Like Chris said, it’s just a good time for me to act on retirement.
“If I had it to do all over again, I would do it right here,” Reed concluded.
Both retirements become official May 31.