The president of the University of Kentucky and two significant donors to the school’s engineering program visited Belfry High School on Sept. 28 to tour an advanced science lab fostering engineering and abstract mathematics.
UK President Eli Capilouto, along with Stanley and Karen Pigman, met and discussed projects with a select group of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) students at BHS as well as several other schools in Eastern Kentucky including Pikeville High School and Floyd County’s School of Innovation.
Dr. Chandrin Haridas, who heads the program at BHS which includes students from both Mingo and Pike counties, said the purpose of the visit was to allow the Pigmans to interact with students and to see how their investment in the schools have been utilized.
BHS was the recipient of a $55,000 endowment from the Pigman Family Foundation, according to Haridas, that has been incrementally funded over the past four years. Principal Mark Gannon said the grant was a one-time gift to the school and continuation of the engineering-specific program will be the school’s responsibility.
The program, under the direction of Haridas, is a wide scope of advanced, hands-on scientific study including robotics, artificial intelligence, computer-aided drafting, 3-D printing, simple machines, alternative energy, computer coding and aerospace technologies, among others.
Seniors Neil Copley and Braxton Hatfield have participated in the program since their freshman year.
“The class is fun. You never know what you will be doing from one project to the next,” Hatfield said. “In this class you learn there is never just one way of doing something. I might have one solution and Neil may have another. We can solve a problem both ways and then compare and study the results.”
Copley echoed Hatfield’s statements: “This is the class I come for every day. It pushes me to learn further, develop skills and follow different paths. What you learn here helps you as a person because you learn how to solve problems.”
The pair began working with 3-D printing in their first year in the program and have completed a variety of projects as they progress over the past few years. Their current project is aimed at helping with the problem of pollution and waste management. The pair is developing a biodegradable, environmentally friendly type of plastic made from crustaceans (ex. shrimp and lobsters).
Juniors Ian Belcher, Natalie Fite and Resse Varney are currently preparing for the Congressional App Challenge with their app (computer application) Smile by BetterU. The program focuses on mental health and self-improvement. The app is designed as an interactive social media platform.
In addition to funding to area schools, the Pigmans through their two foundations – the Pigman Family Foundation and the Lighthouse Beacon Foundation – have recently made two donations to the University of Kentucky’s College of Engineering totaling $11.25 million in capital construction and engineering scholarship funding, according to a recent press release by the university. The Pigmans also fund a scholarship program, which helps first-generation college students with their financial burdens.
Stanley Pigman grew up in a working-class family with eight children in Knott County. His father was a foreman of a road crew where Pigman worked as a teenager and developed an interest in engineering. He was able to attend the University of Kentucky on a mining engineering scholarship.
Pigman said that if it had not been for the scholarship, he would not have been able to go to college and that is why he and his wife have been providing scholarships to students for the past 20 years.
According to a biography of Pigman published by the University, Pigman struggled with and failed calculus as a freshman. It was then he realized how many students are not properly prepared with advanced math skills. He retook the class and, with the help of tutoring, passed. This is the reason for his interest in local schools in Eastern Kentucky.
“There are entire high schools in Eastern Kentucky who do not have physics or calculus,” he said in the news release. “We believe there are more students in Appalachia who could be pursuing engineering if they were given the educational resources.”
The Pigmans are dedicated to enhancing educational opportunities available to students in Eastern Kentucky.
“I have been very impressed with the students here (BHS) and the range of programs they are studying,” Pigman said. “The level of the programs that they are following will translate into their future experiences.”
Capilouto called the Belfry program “enormously powerful, encouraging and excellent.”
“This is past the level of experience that I expected,” he said. “It is preparing the next generation using the power of innovation and technology to solve problems. It is one thing to have technology; the more powerful thing is how we choose to use that technology. This gives me hope for the future.”