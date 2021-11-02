The Oct. 29 special called meeting of the court was anything but typical as the court discussed unclaimed bodies in morgues.
What was scheduled at number 13 on the agenda was moved up to the first item by Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones.
“This is something I feel is of vital importance to public health of the people in Pike County and it deals with the situation that has come to our attention,” Jones said. “It’s an issue that is both inhumane and unconscionable.”
“Last week I was contacted by Harlan County judge-executive Dan Mosely, who happens to be president of the Kentucky Association of Counties,” Jones said. “He advised me that a Pike County resident had passed away on Oct. 7 at Harlan ARH and the body had been unclaimed and as a result, they had reached out to Pike County Coroner Russell Roberts who declined to provide any assistance.”
Jones went on to explain what Kentucky state laws say concerning the situation of unclaimed human remains.
“There is no statute that says a coroner has to take possession of a body, but here is what the law says,” Jones said. “This is KRS 72.450 which states the only mechanism under Kentucky law for disposing of unclaimed human remains is for the coroner to possession and to arrange for burial at the fiscal court expense.
“This isn’t the first time this court has paid for burials; it’s been done in the past,” Jones said. “This is not something that is new.”
Jones said officials in Harlan County contacted Roberts several times and said Roberts did not offer any assistance.
Jones then cited a 2015 case in Fayette County when a Pulaski County resident passed away at the University of Kentucky Medical Center and the remains were not claimed by the next of kin.
UK Medical Center petitioned the Fayette Circuit Court to resolve the matter when both the Pulaski County Coroner and Fayette County coroner both refused to take possession of the remains who was a resident of Pulaski County.
The court ordered the Pulaski County coroner to take possession of the remains since the person was a resident of Pulaski County at the time of his death.
“It has also come to my attention from conversations with individuals who are employed with Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) including communications received by Pike County Attorney Kevin Keene this morning, that two individuals who remains are unclaimed has been in PMC’s morgue, one since July 23 and the other individuals remains has been in the morgue since Sept. 16, both unembalmed,” Jones said. “Mr. Roberts has refused to offer any assistance to PMC and according to Nicole Porter who is associate vice-president of patient services, she advised me that Mr. Roberts told them it was not his responsibility since the individuals were not from Pike County.
“For a Pike County government official to essentially refuse to provide any assistance when it’s his responsibility to help is unconscionable and it’s really shocking for the lack of a better word, it’s shocking,” Jones said. “Essentially there are issues that are presented for hospitals when you have remains that are left in an unembalmed condition in a morgue for extended periods of time. The bodies are still decomposing and according to Mr. Blackburn is a public health issue and potentially could impact the accreditation if a hospital inspection is done. It is immoral and unethical to allow a deceased human remains to stay in a morgue for two or three months.”
Roberts responded to the allegations later the same day when contacted by the News – Express.
“First of all, I was not aware of a special called meeting much less that this was on the agenda,” Roberts said. “If I had been notified of this, I would have been there to address this matter immediately.”
“I have served this county for nearly 20 years as coroner and never had any complaints before,” Roberts said. “The cases Mr. Jones has referred to were not coroner cases, they died in the hospital.”
Roberts said he believes the conflict is due to politics.
“I feel that this is being brought up for political reasons to smear my name,” Roberts said. “I’m retiring as coroner and not seeking re-election and he (Jones) is afraid I’m going to run for judge-executive.”
Roberts has not made any announcement of seeking any other office as of this date.
In a letter to Roberts, Judge Jones has requested Roberts to “contact the Floyd County Coroner so he may take possession of deceased patient “HB” and that Roberts contact the appropriate officials in Mingo County, WV so that they may take possession of the remains of deceased patient “TM”. If the officials in Mingo County refuse to do so, then you need to arrange for burial as PMC has no authority to dispose of the remains.”
Judge Jones’s letter also requested that Roberts “take possession of the deceased remains of the Pike County native in Harlan County and arrange for a dignified burial at the expense of the Pike County fiscal court pursuant to KRS 72.450”.
As of press time, no further action has been made regarding the unclaimed bodies.