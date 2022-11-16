Since Dr. Burton Webb was named president of the University of Pikeville in 2016, he has led the university through the COVID-19 pandemic, introduced the Pikeville Promise, celebrated record-breaking enrollment, forged a successful relationship with Pikeville Medical Center, and UPike is now laying the foundation for Eastern Kentucky’s first college of dental health.
CREDO has announced that President Webb is the recipient of the 10th Annual Courageous Leadership Award for 2023.
CREDO, according to a statement, joins with Higher Education leaders to create transformational student experiences and outcomes and specializes in working with independent colleges and universities.
According to Webb, he was surprised when he found out he had won the CREDO award.
“I felt a bit overwhelmed, to be honest, because so much of what we do here, I’m only peripherally involved,” said Webb. “I drive the agenda, I cast the vision for things. I hire a great team who will get things done.”
President Webb said he believes the core of the administrative team have has had a large role in much of the school’s success.
“Barry Bentley, our chief financial officer, Lori Werth, the university provost, and David Hutchins, the chief advancement officer for fundraising and grant writing, have all been here almost seven years and the three of them have been very instrumental in the success of the university,” said Webb. “We also have a great team of deans who do a wonderful job driving their individual colleges and the two medical schools. Everyone is instrumental — all the teaching staff, public relations, and the janitorial team at our beautiful facilities. We all make the university great.”
While it may not have been as widely known, said President Webb, more new and exciting things are in the works for UPike which will put to use two grants the university has received.
“We have received a $4.4 million competitive grant from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) and one from the Appalachian Regional Commission for $1.4 million,” said Webb. “The City of Pikeville has leased land to us located at the Kentucky Enterprise Industrial Park for building the UPike Ag-Tech Innovation Center of Excellence.”
Webb said the school is excited about the development of the new high-tech agriculture research center, which he believes will help create jobs for the community.
“Our intentions are that over time, the facility will spawn the creation of three or four other businesses in the area,” said Webb. “We are always interested in helping the City of Pikeville and the region become economically competitive and one of the ways you do that is to diversify. High-tech agriculture is a new venture in Kentucky. AppHarvest has made a big splash, but there are two or three other high-tech ag businesses here as well.”
Webb said light manufacturing jobs will be created through UPike’s new Agriculture-Tech Innovation Center.
“There are a lot of different consumable products that industries need, and we believe we may be able to make them here,” said Webb. “It will create light manufacturing kinds of enterprise jobs here. Some of that will impact students because they will be involved in management and running of those businesses and some of it will simply involve people who may just need work. This is exciting because this project will be coming within the next 36 months.”
President Webb has been seen working in the kitchens helping flip flapjacks and he is known as a mentor on campus as his office door is open to students daily.
“In Appalachia, being a real human with people is very important,” said Webb. “Being able to be approachable and have a conversation, to stop and say hello and ask about family is important. The more you know about someone, the easier it is to engage with someone. I read somewhere that I know all my student’s names, I don't know them all, but am always available to all of them; they are all equally important.”