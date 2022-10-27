UPDATE: Road closure scheduled for permanent culvert replacement on Ky. 805 postponed

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has postponed a three-day closure along Ky. 805 near Owls Branch in Pike County. The work site was located at mile point 5.3 (1.5 miles South of U.S. 23 and 3.7 miles North of Ky. 197) in the Dorton community.
Crews were set to install a permanent culvert Friday, Oct. 28, however work has been postponed due to a water line utility issue. This project will be rescheduled at a later date.
Get up-to-date traffic advisories for KYTC Highway District 12 by going to, https://www.facebook.com/KYTCD12, or sign up for alerts via email or text by visiting, https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/subscriber/new, and look for the list of District 12 counties.
