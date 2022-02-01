The Mountain Water District (MWD) board of commissioners met in regular session January 27.
The board received updates on several construction projects going on within the district from engineers.
Shawn Hicks with Environmental Design Consultants (EDC) gave updates on the Phelps Hydrology study and the Huddy (Route 199) Department of Transportation (DOT) relocation project that was delayed getting started due to DOT design study work on the project.
Steve Caudill with Bell Engineering and Hicks reported on the Fishtrap hydraulic modification project and Phase 1 on the water loss reduction plans.
Mike Hill with Summit Engineering provided an update on the Maynard Fork water line extension project and the Brushy/Sycamore water line extension project.
The board voted to accept the construction report unanimously.
MWD district manager Roy Sawyers presented his monthly operating report.
Sawyers said he will be meeting with Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones soon to discuss the American Relief Plan act (ARP) funding and will be meeting with the county grant writers as well.
Sawyers also provided updates on the radio read meters project residual funds.
MWD operations manager David Taylor presented a lengthy PowerPoint presentation updating the board on water loss and the prevention of it.
The next regular scheduled meeting for the MWD board is set for 5 p.m. Feb. 24.