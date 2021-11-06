For the first time, Chicago was the location for a University of Pikeville Alumni Association event. Known for its bold architecture and stunning skyline, the ‘Windy City’ is home to many UPike alumni who were thrilled with the opportunity to reconnect.
The event treated both undergraduate and KYCOM alumni and guests to dinner at Smith & Wollensky in downtown Chicago, with a beautiful view of the riverwalk area. Alumni and friends in attendance gathered to share stories and make new memories together with UPike President Burton J. Webb and First Lady Kay Webb.
Noor Zayed, D.O., KYCOM ‘20 moved to Chicago after graduation to begin her psychiatry residency at Loyola University Medical Center. This was her first alumni engagement event and she enjoyed getting the chance to visit with fellow alum and hear about upcoming plans for the university.
“Events like these are a lot of fun and give alumni a chance to stay connected and support endeavors by KYCOM as well,” said Zayed. “It was great to hear about new changes at the university. I will definitely attend next year and I would recommend this to other alumni as well.”
The university’s alumni network includes more than 12,000 active members who continue to show their Bear pride and commitment to support the UPike community at memorable alumni events and activities hosted throughout the United States. For a list of future UPike Alumni Association events, email, alumni@UPike.edu, or call, (606) 218-5276.