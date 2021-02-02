The University of Pikeville (UPike) has announced the new information technology management (ITM) major, set to launch this fall. This new major is designed to produce graduates capable of competing in the rapidly changing technology industry as well as provide students with management leadership skills in business.
Based on trends and job growth projections, the ITM major was developed using market research and input from industry professionals to ensure students would be equipped with the in-demand skills needed to be successful in the field of technology.
The ITM program combines core technical requirements and business courses to prepare students for IT-related careers. Classes in ITM include networking, scripting, cloud computing, management information systems and customized internships. Combining strategic courses with relevant experiences creates graduates who enter the workforce ready to apply their comprehensive skill-set to approach real-time challenges.
Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences Jennifer Dugan, Ph.D., believes UPike ITM students will be engaged in many dynamic and valuable learning experiences.
“Internship experiences and a broad-based curriculum with specialized courses will help equip students to articulate their value and succeed in the information technology field,” Dugan explained. “Through careful advising and individual attention, UPike ITM graduates will begin their tech-based careers ready to thrive on a local, national or global scale.”
The new ITM major is headed up by Robert Arts, Ph.D., who believes this major will prepare students for a wide range of career options in the technology field.
“We are offering students a high degree of applied learning and hands-on, real-world experiences that will enable them to be competitive in a rapidly changing career field,” said Arts.
Please visit, UPike.edu/itmgmt, for more information about the ITM major at UPike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.