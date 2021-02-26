The University of Pikeville’s Elliott School of Nursing in the College of Nursing and Human Services (CNHS) strives to develop compassionate nurse leaders and healthcare professionals who will pave the way for the future of healthcare, according to a statement from the university.
On Feb. 24, UPike announced it has expanded its role as a leader in nursing education by establishing an opportunity for undergraduate nursing students to earn their BSN. The new program is a traditional, pre-licensure four-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). Students can enroll directly into UPike, earn their BSN by completing a four-year approved curriculum and sit for the NCLEX-RN to become licensed as a RN.
Since 1983, UPike has offered a prelicensure, two-year associate degree in nursing (ADN) program. UPike’s ADN program has graduated more than 800 students who passed the NCLEX-RN exam to become licensed as a registered nurse (RN). In 2010, the Institute of Medicine called for an increase in the number of nurses with a baccalaureate of science in nursing (BSN). In response, UPike established a post-licensure, online RN-BSN program in 2011. This RN-BSN program is nationally accredited and allows RNs with an ADN the flexibility to earn a baccalaureate degree in one year while still employed as an RN.
The new four-year, traditional BSN program at UPike has pre-requisite and support courses which are completed in the first two years. Students may then apply for acceptance to the Elliott School of Nursing to complete the rest of their clinical training.
Interested students may declare a pre-BSN major at UPike and begin completion of their prerequisite courses. Clinical courses in the new curriculum will first be offered in the fall of 2022. The four-year BSN program will seek national accreditation prior to its first graduating class in 2024.
Dean of CNHS Karen Damron, Ph.D., RN, says there are several advantages to earning a BSN at UPike and is confident that the program will impact the quality of healthcare in the region.
“The advantages of pursuing a BSN encompass research opportunities, advancement to graduate school, and opportunities for promotion in the workplace. Many research studies have demonstrated a link between increased numbers of baccalaureate prepared nurses and better patient outcomes.” said Damron. “Gaining a four-year bachelor’s program at UPike is valuable to the community and will continue to support the region’s healthcare needs.”
For more information about UPike’s four-year BSN program, please contact the Office of Admissions at, (606) 218-5251.a
