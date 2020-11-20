The University of Pikeville announced that it will transition to all-virtual classes starting Nov. 23 for most undergraduate students in cooperation with guidelines provided by Gov. Andy Beshear on Nov. 18 to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Beshear’s newest guidelines issued on Nov. 18 did not specifically state that colleges and universities needed to cease in-person instruction, but stated that all public and private schools (K-12) should cease in-person instruction.
However, UPike President Dr. Burton Webb said in a statement that the university had planned to move to virtual classes after Thanksgiving and that this transition will start “only a few days earlier than expected.”
He also said that the university has made support services available to students during remote learning, including tutoring, library services, student activities, counseling and access to advisors, faculty and coaches.
“Our faculty and staff have been preparing to transition to virtual learning since last summer and are well equipped to continue working with students through our Hyflex learning model,” Dr. Webb said in his statement. “UPike stands ready to do our part to keep our community safe. Although many things have changed in the wake of COVID-19, our core value of service to others remains steadfast.”
For more information regarding UPike’s COVID-19 guidelines, visit, www.upike.edu/healthy-at-upike.
