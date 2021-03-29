In an announcement on March 23, the University of Pikeville named its new assistant provost.
UPike has named Dr. Amanda Slone, current director of first-year experience and associate professor of English, as the new assistant provost, beginning July 1, 2021. Dr. Slone has served for 15 years with the university in various administrative, academic positions. Her new role will include accreditation efforts, leading campus-wide faculty mentoring and development programming and overseeing the Registrar’s office, library services and the UPike dance program.
She said in a statement that she feels privileged to “learn alongside brilliant students and talented colleagues.”
“I admire the level of passion and dedication from everyone on UPike’s campus,” Dr. Slone said. “I am both honored and excited to serve as the assistant provost and continue to collaborate to provide a community of academic excellence for our students.”
UPike Provost Dr. Lori Werth said in a statement that she “welcomes Dr. Slone’s innovative leadership and significant experience in higher education to the Office of the Provost.”
“Dr. Slone has contributed to the University of Pikeville campus for nearly 15 years in a variety of positions, including faculty in the Humanities Division, Director of First-Year Experience, Associate Registrar, and Assistant Dean for Admissions,” Dr. Werth said. “We are pleased to have a leader with such diverse experiences joining the Office of the Provost.”
This announcement comes after the university’s first assistant provost, Dr. Pamela Gilliam, announced her retirement. She served at the university as a faculty member for more than 44 years, and she served as assistant provost for three years.
“It has been a privilege to serve the university in a different capacity for the last three years,” Dr. Gilliam said. “UPike is blessed with a gifted, caring team of administrators who personify our mission. Amanda will be a strong asset to that team.”
