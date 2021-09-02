The University of Pikeville announced that it has named Katrina Rugless as its first Director of Diversity within the Office of Student Success.
Rugless has served higher education in director-level positions for the past two decades. Her professional background includes serving as a Head Start teacher, an academic coach for teenage mothers and directing retention initiatives with diverse student populations at the community college and university levels. She received her bachelor’s degree in psychology and her master’s degree in education from Xavier University. She also completed her certificate of advanced graduate studies in counseling from the University of Cincinnati.
UPike President Burton Webb said in a statement that he believes Rugless has the experience needed to design and implement programs that support the university’s diverse student body from 48 states and 17 countries.
“Katrina’s energy and enthusiasm for listening well, planning with care and building a diverse and inclusive culture on UPike’s campus is inspiring,” Webb said. “Her passion for our students is contagious and we look forward to the many ways in which she will positively impact the lives of our students from all backgrounds.”
According to UPike, Rugless’ primary role as Director of Diversity will be to provide leadership in developing and implementing a wide array of strategic initiatives that engage all faculty, staff and students. Rugless will mentor and support diversity-oriented student groups in the undergraduate colleges, Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine and Kentucky College of Optometry. She also plans to develop a vision and effective strategy to create a culture for equity, diversity and inclusion on campus that fits well into the Appalachian milieu.
Rugless said in a statement that she is excited to begin this journey as the university’s first Director of Diversity.
“As a first-generation African American female in environments where I didn't feel seen, heard, or my input mattered, I want to ensure the environment at the University of Pikeville is a place that attracts and retains diverse students and staff,” Rugless said. “But, more importantly, I want the students and staff to feel the University of Pikeville is an environment where they feel they belong and can succeed. … I am excited to meet staff, understand our systems of support and start collectively building an environment and infrastructure that will support the diverse needs of all students and achieve the university's goals.”