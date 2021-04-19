University of Pikeville officials made an announcement on April 14, where they expressed optimism about returning to face-to-face instruction this fall.
UPike officials said they are optimistic about returning to in-person instruction this fall thanks to Pike County’s successful county-wide vaccination program, which has been led by the Pike County Health Department with help from the Pikeville Medical Center. In Pike County, more than 29 percent of the county’s residents have been fully vaccinated so far, compared to the state’s average of about 20 percent and the nation’s average of 22.3 percent.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said in a statement that the percentage of residents who have been vaccinated in Pike County could be as high as 40 percent, with local vaccination sites behind in their reporting to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Riley expressed appreciation for UPike’s participation in the local COVID-19 task force committee, which has played an important role in assisting the county with “navigating the waters of COVID-19 early on in the pandemic,” and for the leadership displayed in the community to properly educate citizens on the benefits of vaccination.
“There have been strong partnerships between the medical community, public health and organizations like the University of Pikeville,” Riley said. “This has definitely been a major factor in the success that we have seen in lowering the number of cases in recent weeks and having well above state and national averages of total people vaccinated for our county.”
Riley attributed the recent, rapid decline in COVID-19 cases to the high compliance with public health recommendations, such as social distancing and face coverings, the quick response of the community to become vaccinated and the strong leadership in the area. She said she believes all of these factors create a very positive outlook for Pike County.
In addition, PMC has administered more than 42,571 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to date. PMC CEO Donovan Blackburn said in a statement that PMC has been working closely with Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department for Public Health to have the supply needed to vaccinate as many Eastern Kentucky residents as possible.
“The tremendous success we have been able to demonstrate statewide to Kentuckians has been made possible with the help of our partnership with the University of Pikeville, and it is essential to the area we both serve,” Blackburn said. “Together, we have a cooperative effort that will brighten the future of the entire region.”
UPike officials said that their optimism to return to face-to-face instruction in the fall also comes from the CDC’s relaxing of social distancing guidelines in classrooms, recommending students maintain at least three feet of distance instead of the previously recommended six feet. According to the CDC, to achieve herd immunity and to make a difference with the pandemic, 70-80 percent of the population will need to be vaccinated.
UPike President Dr. Burton Webb said in a statement that UPike’s full-time employees crossed that threshold earlier this week.
“Reaching the point at which coronavirus becomes difficult to spread in the community should be the goal we all strive to reach. This point, known by scientists as herd immunity, is important for our community and our region.” Dr. Webb said. “We are proud to partner with both the Pikeville Medical Center and the Pike County Health Department to deploy vaccines on our campus and in the community. We can defeat this virus and return to normal if we all get vaccinated.”
