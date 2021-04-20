The University of Pikeville has continued to partner with AppHarvest for this year’s Earth Day, aiming to inspire people to support the planet.
According to UPike, its partnership with AppHarvest aims to draw people’s attention to the mission of growing fresh, nutritious fruits and vegetables for the betterment of people and the planet. In observation of Earth Day this year, UPike will offer a plant-based menu in the City View Cafe and contribute to the convenience of recyclable takeaway containers.
Additionally, UPike’s Coleman College of Business hosted a virtual question-and-answer session with Amy Samples, AppHarvest’s Director of Community Outreach and People Programs, whose focus includes community partnerships and educational programs for AppHarvest.
UPike President Dr. Burton Webb said in a statement that he and the university are committed to working with AppHarvest to grow fresh food in Appalachia.
“The University of Pikeville has partnered with AppHarvest since the earliest moments in AppHarvest’s existence,” Dr. Webb said. “We believe our partnership with AppHarvest will yield fruit for decades to come.”
Every year on April 22, Earth Day is customarily celebrated with outdoor activities demonstrating support for environmental preservation. These include planting trees, collecting roadside trash and conducting or participating in recycling and conservation program.
According to UPike, AppHarvest is building a sustainable, homegrown food supply that’s accessible to anyone, all year long. By making a stronger food system and creating America’s AgTech capital from within Eastern Kentucky, AppHarvest is on a mission to feed the future from the heart of Appalachia.
