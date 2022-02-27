The University of Pikeville’s Weber Art Gallery is recognizing Black History Month by providing the community with a “Black Excellence and Culture” exhibit marking and celebrating the contributions and impact of people and events associated with Black history and culture throughout modern history.
“Black Excellence and Culture” provides historical references, visual imagery, presentations of significant speeches, and reflections of UPike’s past, present and future regarding the Black experience. The display taps into several digital presentations, hand-created collages, paintings, a multi-media timeline, hard copies of research, reading of significant speeches and infographics.
Artwork from several classes is represented during the exhibit, including art, film and media arts, psychology, religion, social work, English, the university’s special collections and Allara Library archives.
“The current exhibit ‘Black Excellence and Culture’ is meant to act as a testament to the contributions of Black lives to the world,” said UPike Professor of Art Patricia Kowalok. “It is important that as educators, as thoughtful reflective leaders, that this information is presented to the campus as well as the community to act as a source of information, inspiration, pride and celebration.”
There will be a reception at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2. The exhibit will continue until March 18 and is open to the public to view the display in the Weber Art Gallery, located on the second floor of the Record Memorial Building on campus.
For additional information and gallery hours, visit UPike.edu/academics/arts/university-artgalleries/ or contact Petra Carroll at (606) 218-5759 or Kowalok at (606) 218-5758.