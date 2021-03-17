University of Pikeville’s Weber Art Gallery, located on the second floor of the Record Memorial Building, is currently featuring “Loveotomy,” a collection of artwork by Audrey Caudill, a graduating senior majoring in art and minoring in theatre.
Caudill says her creativity has always been inspired by the figurative language used in lyrics and poetry, as well as the imagery she sees in dreams and nightmares. She tries to replicate those images in her art.
“I use music as my inspiration, as I can almost feel the color palette I’m using based on the undertones and overall vibe the music gives off,” said Caudill. “In this gallery, I wanted to focus on my growth and change over the years, so almost all of the art I’ve chosen to feature is genuine and unchanged from the original design.”
Caudill hopes to open her own gallery someday and teach classes on using art for self-expression and providing a creative outlet for those struggling with their personal reality.
“I hope to show others that you can dream with your eyes open and recreate that world in your dreams,” Caudill explained. “Reality is tough. We all need an escape and my goal is to create imagery and guide others into the world in their minds.”
Weber Art Gallery hours are Monday, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday/Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Wednesday/Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. A reception will be held via Zoom Monday, March 22 at 3 p.m. For a link to the reception or to schedule a visit, email, PetraCarroll@upike.edu, or, PatriciaKowalok@upike.edu.
