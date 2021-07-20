As the University of Pikeville plans to fully open this fall, officials are working to relieve some of the financial burden that students may face by continuing to offer free student textbooks, as well as raising awareness about available state grants that students can still apply for this year.
UPike Dean of Admissions Gary Justice said that the university plans to fully open this fall for its classes, allowing students to be fully in-person. This decision came after UPike received new guidance regarding fully vaccinated individuals from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in May, as well as guidance from the Pike County Health Department and state officials.
UPike has lifted its masking and social distancing mandates on campus for individuals who have been fully vaccinated from COVID-19, and the university encourages all people to get vaccinated if they are eligible in order to “help protect not only themselves but their communities,” according to UPike’s COVID-19 information.
Justice said that one of the challenges they have faced this upcoming school year is returning to the “swing of things” after the first pandemic year.
“One of the challenges is coming in and getting right back in the swing of things,” he said. “We’re fully open because based upon vaccination rates, Dr. Webb and the health department in collaboration have deemed us to where we can be fully open & full in-person for our students and classes, so they can get that face-to-face contact once again.”
This upcoming year, UPike is continuing its free textbook policy, in which textbooks are provided to UPike students for free. Justice said that this initiative was popular last year and they decided to continue with it again this year because they want to continue to help relieve some of the potential financial burden that students may face.
“We’re trying to remove every obstacle that we can for students to get that college education,” he said.
While working to remove financial obstacles for students, Justice said, he and other officials are also spreading the word about available state scholarship and grant programs that students can still apply for this year.
Some students, he said, have not yet decided on the college they plan to attend this year because, due to the restrictions, they have been unable to take campus tours in person and receive help and feedback from their school’s guidance counselors about scholarships and colleges. Therefore, UPike hosted an open house on July 16, as well as visited nearly a dozen local high schools across the region so far this year, in order to raise awareness about UPike and the financial aid that they encourage students to take advantage of, if they wish to attend this upcoming fall.
During the recent open house, potential students had the chance to tour campus, meet professors and staff, learn more about the university’s programs and extracurricular activities and learn more about scholarships and state grants that are still available.
“One of the challenges is that some students haven’t made their college decision yet because they’re unaware of any scholarships because of the restrictions,” Justice said. “These students may not want to attend UPike and they may want to go somewhere else, and we’ll help them in whatever way we can, but of course we’d like to have them at the university. But it’s a way that we can help them get caught up a little bit and also show them that we still have some scholarships available.”
Justice named two specific scholarship programs in Kentucky that currently have funding available for students who want to attend private colleges, which include the Kentucky Tuition Grant and the College Access Program. The Kentucky Tuition Grant is a KHEAA-administered program that provide need-based grants up to $2,980 to Kentucky residents who wish to attend eligible private colleges, including UPike. For more information on this specific program, visit, https://bit.ly/3hKJYZX.
The Kentucky College Access Program is a KHEAA-administered program that offers need-based grants to undergraduate students in Kentucky who wish to attend eligible public and private colleges, private universities, proprietary schools and technical colleges. These grants are awarded up to $2,200 at a two-year institution and up to $2,900 at a four-year institution. For more information about this specific program, visit, https://bit.ly/3za54XF.
“There’s still funds available through those state grants so we’re definitely just trying to communicate that to students and try to get them a path to a college education any way we can,” Justice said.
For more information about attending UPike, visit, www.upike.edu/admissions, or call, (606)218-5250.