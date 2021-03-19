The University of Pikeville has shared details on its plans for commencement ceremonies for 2021 graduates.
UPike will hold three commencement ceremonies over the course of three days in order to recognize students earning degrees in undergraduate, graduate and health professions, while safely hosting celebrations. All ceremonies will be held at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in downtown Pikeville.
UPike President Dr. Burton Webb said that he was happy that UPike could continue its tradition of in-person commencement ceremonies for the 2021 graduates.
“We are pleased to be able to offer our students a face-to-face option for commencement this year,” Dr. Webb said. “After spending a year under pandemic restrictions, we are looking forward to celebrating this important milestone with our newest class of alumni. It is our fervent hope that infection rates will continue to fall as the spring semester progresses.”
The ceremony for the College of Nursing & Human Services and the Patton College of Education will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 29. Commencement for the Coleman College of Business and the College of Arts & Sciences will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 30.
The commencement ceremony for the Kentucky College of Optometry (KYCO) and the Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine (KYCOM) will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 1.
The keynote speaker for both undergraduate ceremonies will be Nate Morris, founder and CEO of Lexington-based Rubicon, a software platform providing smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide.
The keynote speaker for KYCO and KYCOM’s commencement ceremony will be Chief Executive Officer of Big Sandy Healthcare Ancil Lewis, who has 50 years of experience working in various healthcare settings and who holds three master’s degrees in sociology, social work and business administration.
According to UPike, masks will be required at the ticketed event along with additional COVID-19 safety measures for all graduates and guests, including temperature checks and social distancing. Graduates and families who would prefer to celebrate virtually will be able to watch any of the ceremonies via livestream.
For more information on the ceremonies, visit, upike.edu/commencement.
