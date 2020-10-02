After moving its undergraduate classes online for 14 days, the University of Pikeville is still planning to return to in-person classes on Oct. 12.
When UPike saw its active cases of COVID-19 increase during the week of Sept. 22, the university moved to “Level Four” in its COVID-19 preparedness plan, moved its undergraduate classes online and suspended in-person activities and athletics for 14 days.
UPike President Dr. Burton Webb said that this was done in order to conduct necessary contact tracing and cleaning in their facilities, and they followed the guidance of local health officials and the Pike County Health Department by transferring their undergraduate classes online.
Dr. Webb said, though, that the university is currently planning to return to in-person classes on Oct. 12, as previously scheduled. The university had announced Oct. 12 as its expected return date when it closed to in-person classes on Sept. 23.
“We’ll be doing some testing on Oct. 10-11 to make sure that when we come back, we come back without positive cases and then move forward,” Dr. Webb said.
He said that the university’s undergraduate program has not had a positive case in at least three days, and their number of students in quarantine or isolation has also decreased as time passes, which is a positive sign for their cases on campus.
As of Sept. 30, the university had 32 total active cases and 83 students in quarantine. He said the university’s active cases are expected to decrease to below 20 and the number of students in quarantine is expected to decrease to below 70 around the weekend of Oct. 2.
“Now we’ve got some of those kids that got infected a couple of weeks ago who have actually gone through their 14-day period, and they’re dropping off the active case list,” Dr. Webb said. “That’s really important, and the goal of the 14-day period was to get all those kids who had been infected and those who are in quarantine work their way through the system.”
Public Health Director Tammy Riley said on Sept. 25 that the Pike County Health Department had not found any connection between cases being confirmed on UPike’s campus and cases being confirmed in Pike County.
The Pike County Health Department reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 30, making the county’s total number of cases at 478 so far, as of presstime Oct. 1. Of the 478 total cases, 80 cases are considered active, 395 patients have recovered and three people have died from the virus so far.
For more information on UPike’s COVID-19 cases, visit, www.upike.edu/healthy-at-upike. For more information on Pike County’s COVID-19 cases, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.