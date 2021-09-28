The University of Pikeville partnered with International Disaster Emergency Services in a campus event on Sept. 22, where more than 125 faculty, staff and students volunteered to package meals to aid in disaster relief.
The service event was coordinated by UPike Chaplain Rob Musick, who said that he was motivated by the enormous global need he has seen each time a natural disaster unfolds on the news.
“Each time I see a painful natural disaster, whether it is an earthquake or flooding, I always think, ‘What can we do about such an overwhelming and massive need?’” Musick said.
Musick contacted IDES Director Jody England to set up a meal packaging event to aid Haiti in disaster relief after the recent hurricane that devastated parts of the country. The volunteers at the event reached their goal of 20,000 packaged meals by the end of the day.
“Haiti has been hit hard and is in dire need right now,” England said. “I’m excited to see students eager and ready to help others. This could be a launching pad for something greater.”
IDES determines the distribution of the meals based on need at disaster sites around the world and communication from affiliated organizations. IDES, which was established in 1973, is a Christian organization that offers “help and hope to the world” and partners with other Christian organizations and churches to accomplish this, according to UPike.
For more information about service project opportunities at UPIKE, email Musick at, RobertMusick@upike.edu.