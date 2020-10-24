The Pikeville Main Street Post Office, located in the Federal Courthouse at 104 Main Street, will reopen on Monday, Oct. 26. The location was closed in August to repair extensive damage caused by a water leak, the U.S. Postal Service announced in a statement Oct. 24.
Hours for the Main Street Post Office are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., closed on Saturdays. PO Box customers have 24-hour access to the lobby.
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses, and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.