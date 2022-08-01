A vacancy remains on the Elkhorn City Council unfilled.
Former council member Corey Bailiff tendered his resignation dated March 8 via email to City Hall.
However, due to an apparent email glitch, the resignation was delivered to the “junk or spam” folder instead of the inbox at City Hall and just came to light in early May..
During the May 10 regular meeting of the council, the council voted to formally accept the resignation which officially declared an open seat on the council.
The remaining council members were to name a replacement at the June meeting and then vote on the replacement in July, however, the June meeting was cancelled.
The next meeting was scheduled to be held July 12, but that meeting was postponed until July 25.
The July 25 meeting was a special meeting and the vacancy was not on the agenda and could not be addressed, as only items listed on a special called agenda could be acted upon since an emergency was not issued.
The next regular scheduled meeting of the council is currently set for 7 p.m. Aug. 9
City Attorney Kyle Deskins said both Secretary of State Michael Adams’ office and Gov. Andy Beshear’s office were notified of the vacancy after the formal acceptance of Bailiff’s resignation in May.
What remains unclear is the time frame the city has to fill the position.
The Governor’s office was contacted but as of presstime, had not responded.
The continued vacancy did bring up the question of the July 25 meeting having a quorum since council members Rocky Taylor and Roger Copley were both absent from the meeting leaving three council members to take any action on issues.
Deskins explained that since there are only five current members on the council, three council members present did constitute a quorum.
Once the vacancy is filled, then four council members must be in attendance in order to have a quorum and conduct business.