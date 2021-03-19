Amid lower COVID-19 case numbers in Pike County, local health officials are continuing their vaccination efforts.
As of presstime March 18, Pike County’s total number of cases was 5,421 cases, with 245 of those being active cases. 5,113 people have recovered, and 63 Pike County residents have died from the virus so far.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said that 25 percent of Pike County’s 5,421 total cases have come from patients who were 60 years old and older. However, she explained, patients 60 years old and older have made up 95 percent of the county’s deaths so far, which shows how those populations are more at risk of severe outcomes from the virus.
“That is a very clear indicator of the fact that that population is most at risk,” Riley said. “They’re most at risk for hospitalization, most at risk for death and most at risk for more severe outcomes.”
Vaccination efforts are still ongoing in Pike County. Riley said that, based on approximate data, about 50 percent of Pike County’s population has received their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, and about 26.55 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated with two shots.
“That’s approximate of where we are as a county,” Riley said. “26.55 percent is slightly higher than the state and the nation.”
Pike County is currently in Phase 1c of its vaccination plan. Any Kentuckians who meet the criteria for Phase 1a, Phase 1b or Phase 1c can currently register for a COVID-19 vaccine in the county. Phase 1a includes healthcare personnel, first responders and long-term care facilities. Phase 1b includes people who are 70 years old or older, K-12 school personnel and other first responders who were not vaccinated in 1a. Phase 1c includes anyone 60 years old or older, anyone older than 16 years-old with high-risk conditions for COVID-19 (as classified by the CDC) and all frontline essential workers.
Riley said that the biggest challenges they are facing with vaccinations is communication and education — communicating to the public about eligibility and educating the public on the technology and safety of the vaccinations.
“We need the general public to understand who is eligible for the vaccine and that not all communities are exactly in the same phase as a neighboring community or county,” Riley said. “We are actually doing very well in Eastern Kentucky and specifically in Pike County. … Now that so many local pharmacies have been added to the federal pharmacy program, there is ample allocation available for anyone who qualifies under the 1c category.”
Riley said that educating the public has become a challenge for them, too, due to vaccine hesitancy related to doubts about the safety of the vaccine. She explained that the technology of the COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA vaccines) has been studied for many years before the COVID-19 pandemic, and they have been studied and determined safe to use.
The COVID-19 vaccine is a messenger RNA vaccine, or mRNA vaccine, which is a technology that has been studied for many years. With these types of vaccines, the mRNA is synthesized and carries genetic information of the S-spike that is encapsulated inside a lipid droplet called lipid-nanoparticle (LNP). The mRNA delivers a message instructing the ribosomes to fabricate the viral proteins, and these viral antigens are pumped out on the cell’s surface provoking a robust immune response to the virus.
Although there are conspiracy theories circulating online that allege the vaccine will alter a person’s DNA due to it being an mRNA vaccine, these theories are false. According to the CDC, the COVID-19 vaccine will not change or alter a person’s DNA. Messenger RNA vaccines teach cells how to make a protein that triggers an immune response, and the mRNA from a COVID-19 vaccine never enters the nucleus of the cell, which is where a person’s DNA is kept. This means that mRNA cannot affect or interact with DNA in any way. Instead, COVID-19 mRNA vaccines work with the body’s natural defenses to safely develop immunity to disease.
Riley emphasized to the public that the vaccines have been thoroughly studied and have been found safe to use.
“The studies included tens of thousands of individuals,” Riley said. “The Pfizer and Moderna studies have over 70,000 participants, and the Johnson & Johnson study had over 40,000 participants, so these were not small studies. In regards to safety measures, those were not steps that were skipped. The steps that were skipped had to do with bureaucracy and red tape.”
Riley highly encourages anyone who has questions about eligibility for the vaccine or questions about the technology or safety of the vaccine to contact their local health department or contact their local health provider.
According to the CDC, people who receive the COVID-19 vaccine may feel some side effects, including pain or swelling in their arm around the site where the vaccine was injected or side effects like fever, chills, tiredness or headache. These side effects are mild-to-moderate and usually more intense after the second dose as the body is preparing to fight off the virus. However, the CDC states that these potential side effects are temporary, if they occur at all.
“The side effects from COVID-19 vaccination may feel like flu and might even affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days,” according to the CDC. “With most COVID-19 vaccines, you will need two shots in order for them to work. Get the second shot even if you have side effects after the first shot, unless a vaccination provider or your doctor tells you not to get a second shot. It takes time for your body to build protection after any vaccination. COVID-19 vaccines that require two shots may not protect you until a week or two after your second shot.”
The COVID-19 vaccine is 94-95 percent effective when both doses have been administered. To make a difference with the pandemic, 70-80 percent of the population will need to be vaccinated.
Those eligible for a vaccination are strongly encouraged to register at, pmcvaccine.com, or, arhcovid19.com. They can also receive a vaccination at the Pike County Health Department’s walk-in clinic, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays. The Pike County Health Department can be reached at, (606) 437-5500, and is located at 119 River Drive. For more information, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com.
There are independent pharmacies, as well as Walmart and Walgreens locations, across Pike County that are COVID-19 vaccination sites. Contact each individual pharmacy for appointment information:
• Care More Pharmacy - 151 Dorton-Jenkins Highway, Dorton, KY 41520
• Citizens Drugs - 13380 Phelps 632 Road, Phelps, KY 41553
• Economy Drug Company Inc. - 180 Town Mountain Road, Suite 115, Pikeville, KY 41501
• Elkhorn Drug - 105 East Elkhorn Street, Elkhorn City, KY 41522
• Kimper Pharmacy - 9711 State Highway 194 East, Kimper, KY 41539
• Nova Pharmacy - 1330 South Mayo Trail, Suite 102, Pikeville, KY 41501
• Walgreens - 11349 State Highway 1056, McCarr, KY.
• Walmart - 254 Cassidy Boulevard, Pikeville, KY.
• Walmart - 28402 US-119, South Williamson, KY.
Kentuckians who live in the counties of Pike, Floyd, Johnson, Martin and Magoffin can also call Eastern Kentucky’s new regional call center in order to receive help with registering with a local healthcare provider for a vaccination. The center is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and it is meant to help those who do not have available access to a computer or the Internet. There are four phone numbers that can be used to contact the call center: (606) 437-3862, (606) 437-3863, (606) 437-3865 and (606) 437-3866.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.