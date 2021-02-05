The Pike County Health Department provided an update on the county’s progress with COVID-19 vaccinations, and the state released more information this week related to its ongoing vaccination efforts.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said that the county has nearly exhausted the recipients of Phase 1a, which consists of first responders, healthcare workers and long-term care facilities. She said that nearly all residents of long-term care facilities have now received their first and second vaccination doses after this week, with approximately 722 doses (both first and second) being administered to long-term care residents.
“We continue to prioritize healthcare workers,” Riley said. “However, that phase is nearly exhausted.”
Any populations that meet the criteria for Phase 1a, Phase 1b or anyone who is 60 years old or older can register for a COVID-19 vaccine at, pmcvaccine.com. According to PMC, the number of vaccines they receive from the state is a limited weekly allocation, and vaccinations will be scheduled and administered based on the order they receive them. Depending on the number of requests, it may take a few weeks before patients are scheduled for an appointment time.
The other populations that fall in Phase 1c —
anyone older than 16 years-old with highest-risk conditions for COVID-19 (as classified by the CDC) and all frontline essential workers — cannot register for a vaccination yet.
Riley said that Pikeville Medical Center is prioritizing vaccines for people 70 years old or older, but they have started registering people who are 60 years old or older.
“They’re allowing them to register as a pre-planning tool, so when they have availability outside of the 70 years or older, they would then fall to the 60 years of age and older,” Riley said. “So they are accepting registration for that 1c category. However, Pike County has not fully moved into the 1c phase. We anticipate more information for the 1c phase by mid to late February. The Kentucky Department for Public Health and across the state of Kentucky is focusing on exhausting the 1b category as much as possible before moving to 1c.”
Additionally, Riley said that she has received many questions from the public regarding the side effects of the vaccination and whether or not patients will experience any when receiving their first and second doses.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who receive the COVID-19 vaccine may feel some side effects, including pain or swelling in their arm around the site where the vaccine was injected or side effects like fever, chills, tiredness or headache. These side effects are mild-to-moderate and usually more intense after the second dose as the body is preparing to fight off the virus. However, the CDC states that these potential side effects are temporary, if they occur at all.
“Overall, the feedback that the Pike County Health Department is receiving from individuals receiving not only their first dose but their second dose is, overall, anywhere from no reaction to mild-to-moderate side effects,” Riley said. “We do hear that the second dose solicits a slightly stronger reaction than the first dose. To my knowledge, no individual has ever required hospitalization from a first or second dose in Pike County.”
The vaccination phases consist of Phase 1a, Phase 1b, Phase 1c, Phase 2, Phase 3 and Phase 4. Phase 2 includes Kentuckians who are 40 years old or older, Phase 3 includes Kentuckians 16 years old or older and Phase 4 includes children under the age of 16 years old if the vaccine is approved for this age group. The state’s plan was developed based on recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Riley encouraged the public to visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com, visit the Pike County Health Department’s Facebook page or email, info@pikecountyhealth.com, for more information on vaccinations. Riley said that anyone 70 years old or older who has difficulty registering for a vaccination can call the Pike County Health Department at, (606) 509-5500.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Feb. 2 that the federal COVID-19 team will increase Kentucky’s vaccine supply by an additional 5 percent. In total, the state’s supply will increase by 22 percent the week of Feb. 8, compared with the week of Jan. 25.
On Feb. 3, Beshear also announced that Kentucky is on track to be the first state to vaccinate all of its educators.
“Our vaccination efforts right now are exciting to see. You walk into one of our vaccination centers and you see a workforce that is inspired,” Beshear said. “It is moving. You see people clearly walking around with purpose. You see faith in action. And you see people who have worked long shifts who are still smiling when that next person sits down.”
Beshear said he is working with the Kentucky Department of Education to create a plan where all schools can reopen for some form of in-person learning March 1. However, he said that through the end of this school year, all schools will need to have a virtual option for parents who choose it.
As of presstime Feb. 4, Pike County’s total number of COVID-19 cases was 4,801 cases, with 1,374 of those being active cases. 3,381 people were considered recovered, and 46 Pike County residents have died from the virus so far.
Additionally, as of Feb. 3, there were 51 patients currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 in Pike County’s hospitals, with 24 of them being Pike County residents. Of those 51 total patients, 17 were in the ICU and 10 required ventilators. The ICU occupancy rate was at 86 percent, and the ventilator occupancy rate was at 28 percent.
Local COVID-19 data is reported to the Pike County Health Department by local healthcare providers. They follow a stringent reporting process to the state, and each case is thoroughly reviewed. Therefore, the data will not match the state’s COVID-19 informational website, kycovid19.ky.gov.
