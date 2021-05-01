This week, as Pike County and Kentucky continue to make progress with vaccinations, Gov. Andy Beshear announced mask mandate changes for smaller outdoor events, and the country has resumed use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Beshear announced that starting April 27, the statewide mask mandate will no longer be in effect when Kentuckians are outside at events or venues with 1,000 people or fewer. Masks are still recommended at outdoor events with 1,000 people or fewer, and the mask mandate is still in effect when Kentuckians are indoors or at any outdoor event with more than 1,000 people. This mandate applies to Kentuckians who are vaccinated and unvaccinated.
Beshear directly attributed the easing of statewide restrictions to the increase in vaccinations across the state, and he said that more restrictions will be lifted and eased when Kentucky reaches the milestone of 2.5 million Kentuckians receiving the vaccine. More than 1.7 million Kentuckians have received at least their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, as of April 28.
“What this means is at events like the Kentucky Derby, you still have to wear a mask, but if you’re at a backyard barbecue, your community pool or an outdoor wedding, you’re not required to wear a mask,” Beshear said. “We hope this is a relief for people, and remember, the state will be able to lift even more restrictions once the 2.5 million vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge is reached.”
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley commented on the easing of the outdoor mask mandate, saying it was a positive sign of encouragement for Kentuckians to continue to get vaccinated.
“I think it is a positive step in encouragement for Kentuckians and Pike County residents, and we’re very blessed to have the resources that we have in Pike County, in Kentucky and in the United States,” Riley said. “Hopefully, the public will continue to take advantage of those resources and not waste it.”
Pike County’s progress
Pike County has continued to make progress with its vaccination efforts. As of presstime April 29, approximately 42 percent of the county’s residents have been fully vaccinated, either with one shot of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or with both shots of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Although the CDC’s COVID-19 county vaccination tracker has Pike County at about 31 percent fully vaccinated, Riley clarified that the CDC’s reporting is slightly behind local data reporting. She said that the actual percentage range for the county is between 31 percent and 42 percent, though it is closer to approximately 42 percent, according to data reporting based from local healthcare providers.
In addition, in Pike County, approximately 55 percent of the county’s residents have also received their first dose of a two-dose vaccine.
“Looking at our demographics, our numbers, and looking at that data and seeing that even before May, we’re at approximately 42 percent fully vaccinated and over 50 percent with the first vaccine — that is definitely where we would want to be,” Riley said. “Pike County’s participation in the vaccine rollout will help the state get to where we need to be towards those 2.5 million vaccinations, which will allow relaxation for guidelines for restaurants, bars and other industries. I think we all would agree that we want to see the county, the state and the country get there, and the sooner, the better.”
On April 23, U.S. health officials lifted an 11-day pause on administering the single-dose Johnson&Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, after national scientific advisers decided that the benefits of the vaccine outweighed a rare risk of blood clot. There were 15 vaccine recipients — all women, most under the age of 50 — who received the Johnson&Johnson vaccine and developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot, out of nearly 8 million people given the shot, according to the Associated Press.
Federal health officials decided that the Johnson&Johnson single-dose vaccine is critical to fight the pandemic, and that the small clot risk could be handled with warnings to help younger women decide if they should use that shot or an alternative, according to the Associated Press.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 95 percent effective when both doses are administered, and the Moderna vaccine is 94.1 percent effective when both doses are administered. The CDC states that both doses are necessary for protection against the virus. The Janssen/Johnson&Johnson vaccine is a single-dose vaccine and 85 percent effective.
The Pike County Health Department has resumed its use of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine, but also offers Moderna vaccines.
Riley encouraged the public to second guess and think critically about any negative information they find online about the COVID-19 vaccines that does not come from reputable leading health authorities. She explained that all leading health officials have unanimously agreed that the vaccines are safe and effective, and she encouraged the public to research the vaccine efficacy and safety through the CDC (www.cdc.gov), the Kentucky Department for Public Health (kycovid19.ky.gov, or, vaccine.ky.gov) or the Pike County Health Department (www.pikecountyhealth.com).
“All of the leading health experts and organizations in our country — like the CDC, the World Health Organization, Mayo Clinic, John Hopkins University, and the list goes on and on — are in agreement about the efficacy, safety and importance of COVID-19 vaccinations,” Riley said. “Getting a shot will make the individual safe, but also will make the family safe. Reluctance or procrastination will only delay getting a vaccine, but getting a vaccine today is just one day sooner that the individual is making themselves safer and making their family safer. The benefits will be felt in their immediate family, in their neighborhood, at their church and in their community, and that trickles across the state and across the country so that we can get back to normal life.”
As of presstime April 29, Pike County’s total number of cases was 5,618 cases, with 71 of those being active cases. 5,455 people were considered recovered, and 92 Pike County residents have died from the virus so far. Additionally, as of April 29, there were 16 patients currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 in Pike County’s hospitals, with three of those patients being Pike County residents. Of the 16 total patients, five are in the ICU, with four of those 16 patients on ventilators. Total ICU occupancy in Pike County’s hospitals was at 62 percent, and total ventilator occupancy was at 18 percent.
Vaccine site information
In Pike County, those eligible for a vaccination are strongly encouraged to register for a vaccine at, pmcvaccine.com, or, arhcovid19.com. At PMC, any Kentucky residents 16 years old or older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. PMC announced that it will not offer the Johnson&Johnson vaccine, but will continue to offer the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.
People in Pike County can also receive a vaccination through the Pike County Health Department’s walk-in clinic, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, or patients can make an appointment. If you or a loved one are homebound, call the health department at, (606)509-5500, so they can make arrangements for home service. For more information, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com. The health department is located at 119 West River Drive in Pikeville.
There are pharmacies across Pike County that offer COVID-19 vaccinations. Contact each individual pharmacy for appointment information:
• Care More Pharmacy - 151 Dorton-Jenkins Highway, Dorton, KY 41520
• Citizens Drugs - 13380 Phelps 632 Road, Phelps, KY 41553
• Economy Drug Company Inc. - 180 Town Mountain Road, Suite 115, Pikeville, KY 41501
• Elkhorn Drug - 105 East Elkhorn Street, Elkhorn City, KY 41522
• Kimper Pharmacy - 9711 State Highway 194 East, Kimper, KY 41539
• Nova Pharmacy - 1330 South Mayo Trail, Suite 102, Pikeville, KY 41501
• Walgreens - 11349 State Highway 1056, McCarr, KY.
• Walmart - 254 Cassidy Boulevard, Pikeville, KY.
• Walmart - 28402 US-119, South Williamson, KY.
Kentuckians who live in the counties of Pike, Floyd, Johnson, Martin and Magoffin can also call Eastern Kentucky’s new regional call center in order to receive help with registering with a local healthcare provider for a vaccination. The center is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and it is meant to help those who do not have available access to a computer or the Internet. There are four phone numbers that can be used to contact the call center: (606)437-3862, (606)437-3863, (606)437-3865, and (606)437-3866.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.