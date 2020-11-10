Several businesses and government agencies will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans’ Day. Some of those organizations and offices include:
• Pike County Courthouse will be closed on Nov. 11.
• Pike County Judicial Center and Circuit Court Clerk’s office will be closed on Nov. 11.
• Pike County Clerk’s office will be closed on Nov. 11.
• Pikeville City Hall will be closed on Nov. 11.
• Coal Run offices closed on Nov. 11.
• Elkhorn City offices closed on Nov. 11.
• The United States Postal Services offices will be closed on Nov. 11, and there will be no mail delivery on that day.
• There will be no garbage collection for Pike County on Wednesday, Nov. 11, and all garbage scheduled for pickup will be collected the following day.
