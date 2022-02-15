Local veterans and animal shelter dogs have come together every week for five years for “Veteran Dog Days at the Pound,” an event held by Pikeville’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3769, and the post is encouraging the rest of the community to take part.
In 2017, Pikeville VFW Post 3769 Quartermaster Darian Hylton visited the Pike County Animal Shelter with his daughter because she wanted to pet the dogs there. Meanwhile, he was in the process of reading the book, “War Dogs: Tales of Canine Heroism, History and Love,” by Rebecca Frankel, which details the way that dogs have been utilized in the U.S. military, specifically during the Iraq War. As he read about therapeutic dogs helping service members struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder, Hylton said he wanted to start visiting the animal shelter on a weekly basis and invite other veterans and community members to join him in walking the dogs.
This activity, called “Veteran Dog Days at the Pound,” takes place starting at 10 a.m. every Wednesday at the Pike County Animal Shelter, located at 527 Lykins Creek in Pikeville. It allows for the veterans and dogs to connect with one another, as well as help socialize the dogs before they are adopted and help the veterans find purpose again.
“This has directly helped seven veterans. As far as indirect help, it cannot be measured. … Dogs have the mentality of about a 3-year-old. Oftentimes, you might see an older couple with a dog in the car with them. On the veterans side, like veterans with PTSD, what it causes them to do is to take care of something,” Hylton said. “It gives them a purpose again. So, with the therapeutic dogs, they get up in the morning, they have to feed them and water them, and they have to exercise. During all of that, it’s the socialization. It’s very common for veterans with PTSD to get into plant care, and once they get comfortable with that, then they will get into other things, like working with people or working with animals.”
Billy Ousley, of Harold, is another VFW Post 3769 member who often joins Hylton every week in walking the dogs at the shelter. Ousley served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
“Once I came up here with Darian, I just kind of got hooked on it,” Ousley said. “It’s fun to get them out and play with them, and kind of socialize them a little bit. I just love dogs.”
Hylton said that they hope more community members, along with veterans, join them every week to walk the dogs. He said that there used to be more volunteers coming to help at the shelter before the COVID-19 pandemic, and he aims for this activity to help with providing more help at the facility, through the activity. The dogs typically walk around for about 20 minutes and then return to their enclosures.
“They can come up here on ‘Veteran Dog Days at the Pound’ and we can show them the ropes and see if they’re interested,” he said, regarding community members who are interested in participating.
However, Hylton emphasized that the goal of the weekly activity is not for the volunteers to adopt the dogs.
“A lot of people consider this too hard because they think that every dog wants to go home with them,” he said. “That’s not true. Now, the big thing that the dogs like to do is to get out and be dogs — sniff the grass, sniff the trees and mark their territory. Most of the dogs don’t want to go home with you; they are happy with a visitation.”
Hylton also emphasized the importance of properly handling the dogs when walking and interacting with them.
“If community members want to come up here and learn how to walk the dogs, you need to be responsible with the dogs,” Hylton said. “Put down the cigarettes, put down the cell phone, and put down the coffee cup. When you have a dog on a leash or under your control, you’re responsible for that dog.”
For more information about the activity, contact the Pikeville VFW Post 3769 at, (606) 205-5859, or visit the “VFW Post 3769 Pikeville Ky” Facebook page.