Virgie man sentenced to 20 years in rape case

A Virgie man who was convicted earlier this year of rape was sentenced April 8 to serve 20 years in prison for the crime.
John C. Hunter, 43, of Little Robinson Creek, was found guilty by a jury in February of a charge of first-degree rape, linked to a crime which occurred in June 2020. Pike Circuit Judge Eddy Coleman followed the recommendations of the jury in that case on sentencing, ordering Hunter to spend the next 20 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Hunter was also ordered to be added to the commonwealth’s sex offender registry.
