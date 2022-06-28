A Virginia man is facing charges including first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment after a shooting incident.
According to the arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Zachary Burgess, on June 25, KSP received a call reporting that a female had been shot in the back of the head in a pickup truck at Freeburn.
Burgess wrote that he arrived on the scene and found the truck with several people standing around it.
The citation said the officers learned that the victims had given James Lester, 32, of Paw Paw Road, Hurley, Virginia, a ride.
Lester, officers learned, was in the bed of the truck when he told the victims, “I’m going to kill you,” multiple times and then shot through the back window. The first round, the citation said, struck the female passenger in the back of the head. The driver, the citation said, told officers Lester then put the gun to the back of his head.
The driver, the citation said, stopped the vehicle and Lester got out and begin walking on foot toward Barrenshee Creek.
Burgess wrote that he and Trooper Smith made contact with Lester approximately 50 feet from the scene and ordered him to get on the ground.
Lester, the citation said, seemed highly intoxicated and was very jittery and sweating profusely.
The citation said Lester told the troopers he was “tripping bad.”
A .22 caliber handgun was located in Lester’s pocket, the citation said, and he was placed in the back of Burgess’ cruiser.
In a statement to troopers, the citation said, Lester told them he was “tripping” and scared for his life. Lester, the citation said, told the troopers he thought he was going to get robbed, so he shot.
Burgess wrote that Lester would answer the questions that were asked and then ramble on about things that did not correspond to the question asked.
While being transported to the Pike County Detention Center, the citation said, Lester began “flailing” and kicking the cage in the cruiser while screaming and cursing at the trooper.
Lester, the citation said, told the trooper that people had been following him for weeks and he heard voices in his head. The citation said Lester also told the trooper that he was “nothing but a meth head.”
Lester was lodged in the jail on charges of first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment.