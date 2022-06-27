Virginia man charged in shooting at Freeburn

A Virginia man is facing charges including first-degree assault after a shooting incident.
According to the arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Zachary Burgess, on June 25, James Lester, 32, of Paw Paw Road, Hurley, Virginia, shot a woman in the back of the head and held the gun to the head of a second person.
Court documents said Lester was arrested near the scene and was found with a loaded .22 caliber handgun in his pocket at the time of the arrest.
Lester was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment.
