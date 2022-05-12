A Virginia man was sentenced recently to 10 years in prison on a charge of incest.
On May 6, Pike Circuit Judge Howard Keith Hall sentenced Jason Allen Casey, 41, of Slate Creek Road, Grundy, Va., to serve 10 years on the charge, related to a 2016 case in which he was originally charged with first-degree rape.
As part of a plea agreement with Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone’s office, the charge was amended, and the prosecution recommended the 10 year sentence, and also that Casey be required to register as a sex offender upon release.
In a previous interview, Assistant Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Smith said that the charge and recommended sentence better fit the facts of the case and the amount of time that has passed since the original charge.
Casey has been held in the Pike County Detention Center since his guilty plea was entered.