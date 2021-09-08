Each year, VSP Global selects a Kentucky College of Optometry (KYCO) student to receive its $5,000 Vision of Hope Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to an excelling first-year student who intends to practice in rural Appalachia.
This year’s recipient, Alexus Cline, KYCO Class of 2025, is from Honaker, Va. Cline was selected by a scholarship committee comprised of KYCO faculty.
“It is such an honor and a blessing to receive the VSP Vision of Hope Scholarship,” said Cline. “One of my biggest goals as a future optometrist is to provide quality eye care to the underserved region of Appalachia. I know that the curriculum at the Kentucky College of Optometry will instill in me the knowledge, qualities, and skills necessary to be the best provider I can be to those of the Appalachian region. I am beyond excited to start this next chapter of my life at KYCO and to begin caring for those in my region.”
Cline was recognized among her peers by KYCO Dean Michael Bacigalupi, O.D., M.S., FAAO, and a representative from VSP during orientation week.
“The Kentucky College of Optometry appreciates this recognition of Alexus Cline with the 2021 VSP Vision of Hope Scholarship,” said Bacigalupi. “Alexus is an outstanding student who is dedicated to giving back and serving the people of Appalachia.”
In addition to its yearly scholarship, VSP has been an avid supporter of KYCO since its inception. The organization generously sponsors college-wide events and student organizations.
“We are committed to supporting the long-term success of eye care providers at every stage of their career,” said Michelle Skinner, VSP Global Chief Network Officer. “It’s an honor to continue to offer opportunities like the VSP Vision of Hope Scholarship to help empower the next generation of optometrists.”
For more information about KYCO, visit, upike.edu/optometry, or call, (606) 218-5251.