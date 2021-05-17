Matalyn Walters, the daughter of Jack and Jessica Walters of Pikeville, will be representing the state of Kentucky at the 9th Annual America’s Majestic Miss National Scholarship Pageant held in Nashville, Tennessee.
This pageant, according to a statement, is designed to help young women showcase their talents and skills and to develop confidence as they represent their state and country. This system celebrates individuality in the young women of today while giving each contestant and their families’ memories of a lifetime.
“We promote and encourage each contestant’s success through the development of skills we believe are most important to possess in our competitive world today: Confidence, poise, character, and leadership qualities,” the organization said in the statement.
America’s Majestic Miss is a national pageant program that recognizes the personal achievement, community service and academic excellence of young women across America. Our program is designed to award young women for their accomplishments, and to develop them to reach their full potential and goals. America’s Majestic Miss will award eight national titles and cash and prizes at the June 24-27, 2021 national pageant in Nashville, Tennessee at The Inn at Opryland Hotel.
Girls from all around the nation will be vying for these prestigious pageant titles. The girls will compete in evening wear, Majestic fashion wear, and interview for their national titles. In addition to these areas of competition, Matalyn will compete in talent with a vocal performance. She is also in contention for the Presidential Volunteer Service Award.
Matalyn is very active in community service in her hometown of Pikeville. Her platform is “Matalyn’s Miracles” where she assists families of babies born early, just like her. She is always collecting preemie diapers and clothing for the babies in the NICU at Pikeville Medical Center.
If you would like to compete in the system, contact National Director Cindy Bradford at, americasmajesticmiss@gmail.com, or (770) 364-6641.