Isaiah May left many people wondering if he has ice in his blood or if he even has blood running through his veins.
And for good reason.
May stepped up and delivered a game-winning three in triple overtime to give Johnson Central a 71-68 win over East Ridge in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament at the Appalachian Wireless Arena Monday night.
After a tough loss to Paintsville in the 57th District championship that went to two overtimes, the Johnson Central Golden Eagles battled the East Ridge Warriors in a three overtime classic on Monday’s opening round of the 15th Region Tournament.
“That East Ridge team is a really good basketball team,” said Golden Eagle head coach Tommy McKenzie. “I knew it’d be a tough matchup for us and coach (Brody) Justice has done a great job. They are a fun team to watch and a tough team to prepare for and we have a lot of seniors on this team that never gave up. We were just in a double-overtime game where it felt like we were on our heels the whole time and this one felt similar. At the end of the day, our guys stayed focused and dialed in and Isaiah May stepped up and hit a big time shot.”
Big shots seemed to be the theme of the game for the Golden Eagles.
In the first quarter, the Golden Eagles started the game with an 11-5 run that led the Johnson Central to a 15-9 quarter.
The second quarter had the game come even closer as the Warriors outscored the Golden Eagles 16-12 to make the score 27-25 going into the half with Johnson Central on top.
Cory VanHoose led the Golden Eagles in scoring at the half with 13 points.
The Warriors were led by Isaac Woods and his 13 points.
With the feeling around the Appalachian Wireless Arena being one of excitement and uncertainty of who would pull away, the second half was set to do nothing but add fuel to that fire.
In the third quarter, the Warriors managed to outscore the Golden Eagles 20-16.
This also granted the Warriors with their first lead of the game going over Johnson central 42-41 with a little over a minute remaining in the third quarter.
Entering the fourth quarter with the score at 45-43 in favor of the Warriors momentum was still a toss up.
After struggling to hit from behind the arc all game, May came to life in the fourth quarter.
May hit a corner three with with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter to give the Golden Eagles a 52-51 lead.
The fourth quarter ended with the score tied at 55-55.
“We were used to it,” said May. “We just had a game that went into double-overtime and this one had the same intensity.”
“We had faith in our coaches,” said VanHoose. “They put us in really good positions and always know what is going on and coach (Tommy) McKenzie is arguably one of the best coaches in the 15th Region ever, bottom line.”
In the game’s first overtime both teams fought for long possessions and were aiming to get enough of a lead to end the game.
With 2.6 seconds on the clock, the Warriors had a 59-57 lead and the game looked all, but over.
However as VanHoose stated McKenzie had a pulse on the game and called the perfect out of bounds play.
With the Golden Eagles needing to get at least to half court to have a proper look at a good shot, a screen was set on the baseline farthest from the Johnson Central basket and a East Ridge player ran the screener over resulting in a charging foul.
The foul sent VanHoose to the free-throw line to shoot one-and-one.
VanHoose went two of two from the line to tie the game at 59 and after a East Ridge heave and miss the game was set to go into its second OT.
“Coach McKenzie called that play,” said VanHoose. “We had called that play a total of five times in my career here and that was the first time it worked. I may have looked nervous but in my head I knew that would be the second overtime and that my teammates had confidence in me to make those shots.”
In the second overtime the Golden Eagles had snatched a late three point lead and it seemed that they were to leave with the win.
However, Isaiah Mills, for the Warriors had other plans as he hit a three at the buzzer to tie the game at 68.
The third overtime was all Johnson Central metaphorically and literally speaking.
The Golden Eagles held possession of the ball the whole four minuets of the third overtime.
May got the ball with 1:30 remaining in the third overtime and when the clock entered single digit seconds made his move.
May stepped up after two dribble moves and pulled up from three.
As spectators watched the ball floated and seemed to linger in the air for what felt like forever before stripping the net and giving the Golden Eagles a three-point lead with only 1.2 seconds left on the clock.
The last second attempt by East Ridge failed and the Golden Eagles held on to win 71-68.
“It felt really good,” said May. “You never really know if it is going in in that situation but it felt good and I just wanted to put it up high on the rim and give my guys a chance to go get it.”
May’s teammate, VanHoose, had another sentiment to add saying, “The best player in the region does things like that, bottom line. He (May) let that go and I knew it was in.”
The Golden Eagles will now prep to face off against the Betsy Layne Bobcats in the second round of the 15th Region Tournament.
Scoring
Johnson Central — Cory VanHoose 27, Isaiah May 26, John King 6, Grant Rice 6, Ryleh McKenzie 4, Connor Lemaster 2.
East Ridge — Isaac Woods 17, Jonathon Mills 16, Eli Sykes 16, Braxton Stanley 11, Eli Rose 5, Hunter Damron 3.
