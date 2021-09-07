Local health officials painted a grim picture of Pike County’s current COVID-19 situation this week, saying that there will now be “unnecessary loss and suffering” caused by the Delta variant because enough people did not get fully vaccinated in time.
Hospitalizations and cases of COVID-19 have surged exponentially across Pike County and across the region and state. On Sept. 3, Pikeville Medical Center surpassed 103 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 for the first time since the start of the pandemic. By Sept. 6, PMC reported that there were at least 97 patients hospitalized from COVID-19, with 25 of those patients being admitted in the ICU and 18 requiring mechanical ventilation.
COVID-19 cases have also surged exponentially in Pike County. By Aug. 30, the county had 949 reported active cases of the virus, compared to only 78 new cases reported during the week of July 19. Due to the surging COVID-19 cases, the Pike County School District officials announced that the district will remain on NTI (non-traditional instruction) for the week of Sept. 7. The district shut down from Aug. 29 to Sept. 6 due to COVID-19 concerns.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said that, due to the fact that hospitalizations typically occur 7-10 days after a person contracts the virus, hospitals will continue to be overburdened for weeks to come if the numbers of daily cases do not start to decline now.
“There’s absolutely no doubt that we’re in crisis mode,” Riley said. “There’s no other way of putting it. We’re in crisis mode. … With cases continuing to come in at a rate of around 100 a day, there’s no relief in sight. That’s where my worry comes from. Without seeing any significant decline in numbers, I know that the hospitals are not going to get any relief any time soon.”
While explaining the situation, Riley made a comparison of the way that hospitalizations follow newly-reported cases, and she compared it to the flooding that ultimately results from heavy rainfall.
“Everyone knows it’ll rain for days, everything starts flooding and then the rain stops. But, the creeks don’t stop rising for another day, right? It takes hours and hours, and often a day, before the waters stop rising,” Riley said. “That’s what it’s like with hospitalizations and these new cases. When these new cases are reported, they’re like the rain. The hospitalizations are like the actual flooding. It takes those new cases to stop for days before the hospitalizations are going to subside and, to stick with the analogy, it hasn’t stopped raining.”
The Delta variant — a mutation of the original COVID-19 virus — is responsible for this recent drastic surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. This variant spreads faster and causes more severe illness and poorer outcomes than the original virus, according to the CDC. The variant is overwhelmingly causing more harm to people who are unvaccinated and unprotected, including those who are 65 years old or older and those who are immunocompromised or have co-morbidities, as compared to fully vaccinated individuals. People who are younger than 60 years old have also seen more severe cases of COVID-19 due to the Delta variant.
In Pike County, cases in children between the ages of 0-18 have made up about 18-19 percent of total cases, since the start of the pandemic. However, Riley said that over the last seven days, the cases being reported in this age demographic have made up at least 33 percent of all new cases being reported, which shows how more younger people are becoming infected with the virus.
Also, on Sept. 3, two pediatric patients — a 1 year-old child and a 5 year-old child — were being hospitalized from COVID-19 in Pike County.
The best way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 is to get fully vaccinated. This means that a patient receives both doses of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or receives the single dose of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine, and waits two weeks before engaging in normal social activities in order to maintain the vaccine’s high effectiveness.
Riley said that Pike County’s vaccination rate remains a little over 50 percent, but she reiterated that this is not enough to reach herd immunity, which can only be reached with at least 70 percent of the population fully vaccinated. She mentioned that, although it continues to be crucial for the public to get vaccinated, it may be too late for the population to protect against specifically the Delta variant through vaccine herd immunity. This is due to the time a person must take to receive both shots and the two-week period after the final vaccination. Some predictive models have estimated that this latest surge from the Delta variant will end by late October, which is too soon for enough people to get fully vaccinated.
Because of this fact, Riley said the community will likely have to achieve herd immunity from the Delta variant through natural immunity, which is considered to be a much more difficult and deadly way. This is because it leads to more deaths and severe illness, as well as the healthcare system being significantly overburdened. Since the pandemic began, health officials across the region, state and country have warned against relying on natural immunity to achieve herd immunity because of those consequences.
“We don’t have the herd immunity that we needed,” Riley said. “We’re likely to get there now, but we’re going to get there the hard way. What that means is unnecessary loss. When you get to herd immunity through natural immunity, rather than vaccine immunity, that equals unnecessary loss and unnecessary suffering.”
Riley reiterated guidance for the public on how long they should isolate and quarantine if they have tested positive or been exposed to the virus. If a person has tested positive for COVID-19, they should isolate themselves for 10 days from the date the symptoms began or from the date they had their test done. This includes people who test positive and who are (and are not) showing symptoms for the virus. If a person has been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, they are recommended to quarantine for 10 days from their last exposure.
Along with vaccinations, the public is highly urged to wear masks whenever they are in public to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, as well as frequently wash their hands, clean frequently touched surfaces and areas and practice social distancing.
Everyone who is 12 years old and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and the Federal Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Aug. 23 for people 16 years old or older. No vaccines have been approved for children between 5 and 11 years old in the U.S. yet. Please contact your local healthcare provider for more information about vaccines and contact your preferred pharmacy regarding available vaccines. Also, for more information on COVID-19 testing sites, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov, or call Kentucky’s official COVID-19 hotline, (800)722-5725.