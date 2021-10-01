The Kentucky Department of Education released the 2020-21 School Report Card data for all school districts across the state on Sept. 29, and many officials are cautious about jumping to conclusions with the data, due to how the COVID-19 pandemic affected education last year.
The 2020-2021 School Report Card provides data on how
students in respective school districts, who tested, performed academically amid a variety of COVID-19 learning disruptions. Assessments were administered to Kentucky students in the spring of 2021, and the U.S. Department of Education gave states flexibilities during the administration of assessments, which included expanded testing windows and shortened assessments.
The School Report Card includes data on how students scored overall on the Kentucky Summative Assessment (formerly known as K-PREP), as well as the ACT exam. It also provides the graduation rates, state assessment participation rates, rates of students who participate in Advanced Coursework, and overall response rates from students on the Quality of School Climate and Safety survey.
Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass said that the results of the School Report Card are “disappointing, but not surprising,” as but that is mostly due to the COVID-19 restrictions, which affected education for many students last year.
“We knew these results would not be what we wanted to see, but the previous two school years saw extreme challenges,” Glass said. “We can use this information to address the gaps caused by COVID-19 disruptions and provide our students with the supports they need to be successful. This is one of a variety of tools our districts use on a regular basis to gauge where our students are.”
Glass cautioned the public, however, about making comparisons between this data and data from previous years.
“Comparisons to previous years are not appropriate for several reasons,” Glass said. “One, because of major shifts in the testing conditions compared to previous non-COVID years; significant changes in the number of students taking the test; changes to the standards that these tests are measuring; and changes to the structure of the assessments themselves. In short, these are different tests on different standards, and they were administered under unusual circumstances to fewer students.”
The Pike County School District saw a higher participation rate for the state assessment than the state, with about 98 percent participation, compared to about 80-85 percent statewide. Superintendent Reed Adkins said that this helps show a clearer picture of the scores, as nearly all of their students participated in the assessment.
Regarding the Kentucky Summative Assessment, the four categories of academic performance included reading, mathematics, science and writing. The district saw similar scores to the state in nearly all categories. However, there were some areas of improvement, including the district’s ACT scores, which were lower than those at the state level in several categories. For example, the district’s average ACT Composite score was about 16, while the state’s overall Composite score was about 18.
Adkins acknowledged how the reading and mathematics scores, in particular, were slightly lower than they planned, and they have ordered updated textbooks for this year, as well as hired tutors for each school, in order to address that and help students who may be struggling in those areas. Although some work needs to be done in the future, though, he said, they are not disappointed with the results, especially given that the COVID-19 pandemic was occurring at the same time.
“A lot of it is hard to break down, but I think we stacked up pretty well,” Adkins said, regarding the test scores and comparing them to the state. “We’re not disappointed. We knew that COVID would affect the overall performance of our kids, and we tested basically our entire pool of students. We have some work to do, but we’re addressing it.”
On the other hand, the Pikeville Independent School District saw high scores on both the state assessment and the ACT exam, in comparison to the state’s overall average. The district saw about an 88 percent rate of participation in the state assessment across all four categories for both the high school level and the elementary school level. Although this participation rate is slightly lower than the state’s 90 percent participation rate, Superintendent David Trimble said that the district’s pool of students is smaller than other districts, which could have affected that rate.
Pikeville Independent saw many areas where the students received higher scores than the state. One example is in Pikeville Junior High School’s reading performance, where 35.9 percent of students received Distinguished, compared to only 16.9 percent of the state. In addition, Pikeville High School’s math performance showed 45 percent of students receiving Proficient, the second highest level, compared to only 24.4 percent of students statewide reaching that level.
In addition, the district saw higher scores than the state for all ACT categories, with the average score being about 19.5 across all five areas (English, mathematics, reading, science and composite), compared to the state’s average score of about 17.7.
Pikeville Independent’s Instructional Supervisor Dawn Wells said that she was proud of how the teachers were able to cover enough material throughout the year in order to help the junior students score that high on the ACT exam last year. She said this was especially impressive because there were many weeks when the students were unable to be in the classroom and learn in-person.
“I feel like our teachers did a great job of just hammering it and getting through things,” Wells said. “When you don’t have kids in front of you every day, that content map that’s in front of you, you have to make some choices about what you’re going to get to because you’re just not going to have as many days as you had before. For them to hold their own and to work really hard on that one, I’m super proud of them.”
She said that it’s difficult to compare this year’s data to previous years, though, because of the difficult circumstances surrounding education last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, she said that she and Trimble have told their teachers that they plan to use the data from the Kentucky Summative Assessment as only one piece of data.
“You need to see where your kids scored, but we’re also going to place a heavy emphasis on our in-house data,” Wells said, referring to other assessments, like STAR, TruScore and MAP, which are given to different grades at the junior high and high school level. “That’s what we’ve just decided to focus on. Here’s how we scored in the spring, here’s where we were, here’s what we have in front of us right now and then, how are we going to move those kids towards more proficient in every area.”
Trimble said that he was pleased with the results of the assessment, as well as the results of the ACT exam, and he was proud of the work of the district. He emphasized, though, that even though the results of the assessment are important, they are only one piece of the puzzle to help them understand how to best serve the students. He said it is also important to love and support students by creating a comfortable environment where they have the opportunity to learn.
“Assessment is important, but at the end of the day, I don’t think it’s the defining factor of our district,” Trimble said. “When we consider assessment, I think we should consider it as a piece of the puzzle that helps us understand where we’re going to, ultimately, lead kids to proficiency through their hard work, and through assuring that we cover content but, most importantly, in environments where they can learn successfully and they can always feel loved.”
For a full breakdown of the data from each school district, visit, www.kyschoolreportcard.com.