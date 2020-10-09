A West Virginia pharmacist was sentenced last week to serve 10 years in prison with three years of supervised release for his role in a pill pipeline that prosecutors said funneled thousands of doses of opioids into Pike County and Southern West Virginia.
According to court documents, on Sept. 30, U.S. District Judge Karen K. Caldwell sentenced Jackson Noel, who owned and operated Buffalo Drug in Buffalo, W.Va., to serve 120 months in prison, as well as three years of supervised release in connection with the charge of conspiracy to dispense and distribute oxycodone. Caldwell also ordered Noel to pay $100,000 in restitution.
Noel was found guilty by a jury last year, but his sentencing has been delayed due to several post-trial motions, including requests for a new trial, and the filing of his sentence on Oct. 5 was accompanied by a notice filed on Noel’s behalf that he will be appealing the case.
Proof at trial established that, as part of the conspiracy, Noel unlawfully dispensed oxycodone and oxymorphone pills from the pharmacy to out-of-state customers, including customers from Kentucky. Noel dispensed the pills on a cash-only basis, a statement from U.S. Attorney Robert Duncan Jr. said last year.
According to the indictment, Noel began conspiring and distributing the drugs in June 2015 through December 2016 in Pike County, the Eastern District of Kentucky, and elsewhere.
One of those convicted in connection with the pill pipeline, Lora Kicklighter, testified in a separate case as to her understanding of Noel and Buffalo Drug’s role in the conspiracy.
Kicklighter testified, according to court documents, that she was directed to fill prescriptions at Buffalo drug which had been written by Dr. Joel Smithers, of Martinsville, Virginia, who has also been convicted in connection with the pipeline.
Kicklighter’s testimony regarding the difficulty in finding pharmacies led her to discuss Buffalo Drug, located in Buffalo, West Virginia, which she said was one of the pharmacies to which she was directed.
Finding a pharmacy, she testified, was part of the pipeline process.
"When you find a pharmacy that, you know, they want cash, then you know that's a pharmacy that'll fill without questioning," she said.
Kicklighter's testimony indicated that the members of the conspiracy were traveling to several different pharmacies to fill prescriptions — in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Buffalo, West Virginia, Jeffersonville, Indiana and Richmond, Virginia — and that she was also receiving prescriptions from a doctor in Carthage, Tennessee.
Included in those pharmacies, she testified, was Buffalo Drug, which was under the direction of pharmacist Jackson Noel.
During Smithers' trial, Kicklighter testified that filling prescriptions at Buffalo Drug was a little different.
"Buffalo, if you'd come in with a prescription for 90 Opanas, he would only give you 60 of them, but they would charge you the $1,400 for 90 of them," she said.
Noel faces up to 20 years in prison after he was convicted earlier this month on a charge of conspiring to distribute oxycodone and oxymorphone.
In a statement issued after the verdict, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky Robert M. Duncan accused Noel of contributing to the opioid epidemic.
“The defendant’s unlawful dispensing of powerful opioid pills contributed to the crisis currently affecting the Appalachian region, and our District, specifically,” Duncan said in the statement.
Noel has often taken to social media to defend himself publicly against the case and did so again following the sentencing.
“If you don’t think we live in a dysfunction country, get a load of this.....I am sentenced for filling valid prescriptions as if I am a drug dealer selling heroine on the street and get extra time because I have loaded hand gun to protect ourselves,” Noel wrote. “The hand guns were said to be protecting the laundered cash from illicit prescription sales. How on gods green earth does this make any sense whatsoever as when we got raided there was not even enough cash to confiscate? We got hand guns when we were robbed at gunpoint by a local citizen who had never even been to our store years before any alleged conspiracy occurred.”
