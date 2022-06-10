The WestCare Perry A. Cline Emergency Homeless Shelter at 173 Redale Road on the old Bypass in Pikeville is in need of serious repair and renovation.
Program Director Brittany Slone has been leading fundraising efforts for the WestCare Perry A. Cline Emergency Homeless Shelter and said there have been some generous organizations and private businesses that have raised funds and contributed to renovations.
Slone said if an individual would like to renovate a room completely, the shelter will put a plaque on the door with their name on it and name the room after them.
“We want people to know we are here serving the homeless of the community,” she said. “We don’t just provide people without homes a place to sleep. We also offer them counseling, recovery from addiction and follow up treatment after they have left. We do good work here, it’s important.”
She said the majority of the people who come into the shelter are some of the kindest people she has ever met. The shelter houses infants, people of all races and ages, that’s why fundraising is so important; the shelter can’t operate without community support.
“The shelter wants to thank Ray Day, Virgil Ray and Lisa Chesney at the Harley shop of Pikeville for the work they did with fundraising over $1,300. The most recent donation came from Mountain Grrl with $1,000,” Slone said. “It just means so much as there is so much to be done, and we need contributions.”
Pikeville City Manager Phillip Elswick said that, while the homeless shelter is in need of more repairs, condemnation is not being considered because the shelter serves a vital purpose.
“The city has been working with the WestCare Corporation to identify the need and cost estimate and then we will partner with them in the assessment in meeting the need in getting the building repaired,” said Elswick.
Potential donors can contact the shelter at, (606) 432-9442.