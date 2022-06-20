Senate Leadership recently announced the appointment of Sen. Phillip Wheeler, R-Pikeville, to the newly-formed Benefits Cliff Task Force, which will conduct business through the 2022 Kentucky General Assembly Interim, according to a statement.
The statement said the task force will review the impact of the public assistance benefits cliff on labor force participation, employment, wages, and benefit duration.
It will also address benefits use across the Commonwealth and develop public policy recommendations to support working families transitioning off of public assistance into gainful employment and self-sufficiency.
“The goal of public assistance is lending a helping hand to individuals in their time of need, while also identifying the best way to help them develop financial stability and independence,” said Wheeler. “With the formation of this task force, we will be able to identify ways to create better employment opportunities while also figuring out how to assist businesses with their hiring needs”
The task force will report findings to the Legislative Research Commission by Dec. 1, 2022.
“Senator Wheeler will bring a crucial level of expertise to this task force,” said Senate President Robert Stivers. “Phillip has nearly 20 years of experience practicing worker compensation and Social Security law here in the commonwealth, giving him a unique perspective that will help us identify the best ways to help people get back to work.”
A legislative task force is also known as a special committee. They are established by the Legislative Research Commission and function primarily during the interim, typically studying a specific topic. The Benefits Cliff Task is one of six new task forces established to conduct business through the Interim.