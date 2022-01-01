Sen. Phillip Wheeler (R-Pikeville) has announced the publication of his 2022 Legislative Survey for his constituents in Senate District 31.
“This survey is a good way for me to hear the thoughts of my constituents on the various policy-related issues. We are blessed to live in a nation governed by ‘we the people,’” Wheeler said. “It is important for citizens to be engaged in the actions of their government and to make sure they are making their voices heard. I am asking for everyone’s participation in this survey.”
Wheeler’s legislative survey is now published on his legislative profile on the Legislative Research Commission website. The survey is intended only for constituents of Senate District 31, including Elliott, Lawrence, Martin, Morgan, and Pike Counties. Citizens of the 31st District can access the survey by visiting Wheeler’s profile at legislature.ky.gov and clicking “surveys” right of the screen. The survey will be available through Feb. 2.
Per the Constitution of Kentucky, the 2022 Regular Session of the Kentucky General Assembly begins on Tuesday, Jan. 4.