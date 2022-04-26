With the 2022 General Assembly session over, state Sen. Phillip Wheeler said that the session was, overall, a positive one for the region and Kentucky overall.
In transportation, Wheeler said, millions of dollars will be coming to the district for infrastructure.
“Until we can really get a firm road infrastructure in Eastern Kentucky, I think that’s one of our main impediments to economic development,” Wheeler said. “Getting good roads is first and foremost my priority as the state senator for the region.”
Wheeler said he was successful in getting funding for many transportation projects in the district.
“I’m proud to say that in the 31st senate district we had over $45 million of road fund investment,” Wheeler said. “$18 million for Pike County.
“The U.S. 460 bridge which has been a priority project at Beaver is continuing to move forward,” Wheeler explained. “We also looked at some projects in the city of Pikeville like the Town Mountain Road area to take some of the traffic of the Appalachian Wireless Arena and try to widen that out.”
Other parts of the 31st District, he said, will also benefit from infrastructure funding.
“In other parts of the district, there’s going to be a lot of bridge replacement in Lawrence County, we are doing some studies on U.S. 460 in Johnson County to look at four laning that road in addition to the Mountain Parkway,” Wheeler said. “Then for our folks in Martin County, 645 — the section between Inez to Warfield which could eventually move on to over near Belfry and becoming part of the King Coal Highway — is now back into the six-year road plan and hopefully moving forward.”
“I think for transportation in the 31st District, it has been a very successful session,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler also noted that while not directly in the 31st Senate District, record investments have been made for the Mountain Parkway and that project is listed in the top three projects for the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear broke out his veto pen heavily as bills landed on his desk including line-item vetoes on revenue bills.
“Obviously the governor, in his constitutional prerogative, has the right to veto bills and the right to line-item vetoes on revenue bills so I’m not going to criticize the governor for using his constitutional power,” Wheeler said. “I do think he waded into a few areas that showed his disconnect with most Kentuckians.
“I think most prominently you saw him veto the Save Women’s Sports Act, Senate Bill 83 and I was a primary sponsor on that,” Wheeler said. “To me, it’s a fundamental fairness argument and has nothing to do with any type of LGBTQ rights.The bottom line is people are physically different and we’ve just come too far on women’s sports since the advent of Title 9 and these girls deserve a chance.”
Another bill Wheeler worked on was Senate Bill 124 which would help people who had a CDL or regular driver’s license within the past five years that had been suspended for failure to renew, the bill allows those people to have those licenses reinstated.
“I’m proud of this bill,” Wheeler said. “As long as the CDL holders can pass their mandatory physical, they can get their CDL reinstated.”
The measure, he said, may help with current issues being faced by the mining industry.
“We’re kind of in the midst of a mini coal boom or uptick and there is a shortage of coal truck drivers,” Wheeler explained. “This will allow those folks who may have fallen out of the job market due to either the pandemic or the economic downturn, this will allow them to get back in there and start working again.”
Another bill that brought a lot of attention during the session was House Bill 3 regarding abortion.
“I proudly supported that, and I believe if a government can’t defend life, then it’s really not much of a government,” Wheeler said. “I was very disappointed that the governor vetoed that bill but again, the Republican supermajorities easily overrode that veto, and I really don’t want to cast it too partisan because we did have Rep. Angie Hatton and Rep. Ashley Tackett-Lafferty did vote to override the veto as well.”
According to Wheeler, another ultimately successful measure that the governor vetoed was Senate Bill 167 regarding library boards.
“I would call this the library accountability bill and I know some of the library boards weren’t very happy with it,” Wheeler said. “The current system just doesn’t have the accountability it should have to the voters.
I’ll be the first to say that the majority of these boards operate probably perfectly fine,” Wheeler said. “But when you have a few that kind of get out of whack, there’s really no way to make them politically accountable.”
The measure, he said, gives local government more control over library boards.
“So, what Senate Bill 167 does, it creates a local option, if the judge and fiscal court think their library board is functioning well, then just leave it alone,” Wheeler said. “But if you run into a situation where there is a problem, this bill provides a remedy.”
While Pike County has been the center of the debate over this measure, he said, it actually stems from problems in another county.
“Pike County became the focus, but this bill actually arose out of a situation in Lawrence County,” Wheeler explained. “Judge-Executive Phil Carter has been going to battle with the library board over the last four years when the board tore down two-thirds of a building that was only about 10 to 12 years old at the time and put on at $3.8 million addition and bonded at the same time they had $6 million in the bank.
“Some of these library boards are operating outside their own guidelines which say they essentially are supposed to have 18 months in operating expenses as cash reserves,” Wheeler said. “These boards have far more than that and in fact collectively, they’re sitting on $292 million in cash reserves.”
In addition to securing funding for transportation projects, Wheeler also said he was able to secure much-needed funding for capital projects in the district.
“In Pike County, we’re getting $14.6 million for a new vocational school at Millard,” Wheeler said. “I think this is a great investment and something we’ve needed for a while.
“I know superintendent Reed Adkins and I have had a lot of discussions and I’m very proud that it’s going to happen,” Wheeler said. “I want to thank my colleagues, Rep. (John) Blanton, Rep. Hatton, Rep. (Norma Kirk) McCormick and Rep. Lafferty for their support as this was really a team effort to make this happen for the Pike County School system.”
Wheeler said that Martin County Elementary will have nearly $18 million to create a new elementary school and the Paintsville Independent School system will be getting $2.5 million for a STEM program.
“The biggest project in the 31st district will be in Elliott County at Sandy Hook where the Little Sandy Correctional complex will get $106 million for expansion,” Wheeler said. “This will not only affect Elliott County, but it will help Lawrence, Carter and surrounding counties.”
Wheeler’s 31st Senate District has changed some due to the redistricting issue that dominated the start of the legislative session.
“My district did change slightly as we lost Morgan County and we gained Johnson County, so the district is a little more compact which is a good thing,” Wheeler explained. “The senate districts are now set since the governor didn’t veto that but there is a challenge to the House plan and Congressional district plan.”
Even though the legislative session has ended, Wheeler said his work will continue.
“We do have a couple of months off,” Wheeler said. “In July, the interim committee hearings will begin to set policy issues for the next session.”
Wheeler said he is already looking ahead to the next session in January.
“One major issue will be trying to get some relief from the highpower rates in eastern Kentucky,” Wheeler said. “The sale of Kentucky Power to Liberty has been, for the most part, put on hold due to a lack of quorum on the PSC.
“But that’s an issue we will be watching closely and taking appropriate action on,” Wheeler said.