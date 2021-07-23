WILLIAMSON, W.Va., — The second installment of the Williamson area ATV/dirt bike/off-road festival — Dirt Days — begins Friday, July 23, with a parade and mud pit activities.
The first Dirt Days event was held in 2019, according to Tug Valley Area CVB Executive Director Wes Wilson. The group had planned a second event for last year; however, that event had to be cancelled because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“This weekend we are going to get muddy,” Wilson said. “Its Dirt Days 2021. Its finally here and we are excited to be back. This year’s Dirt Days will be bigger and better than ever.”
The CVB has expanded the festival to a day-and-a-half-day scheduled event today and tomorrow (Saturday, July 24) and has encouraged participants to add yesterday and Sunday to their weekend plans with additional riding time on the Hatfield-McCoy Trails. New events have also been added to this year’s line-up, such as the Williamson Pepperoni Roll Festival and a live band.
The mud pit is located at the end of Second Avenue behind Sazon Mexican Restaurant. All off-road adventures will be on the Hatfield-McCoy Trails. Festival events will be held in Williamson’s downtown area.
“This year our mud pit is
two-and-a-half times bigger than in 2019 and we have added a dirt drag racing event,” Wilson said.
Wristbands are required for riders who want to participate in the mud pit and drag racing. Participants who pre-registered received a wristband as part of their package. Wristbands are available at the mud pit for $10 each for anyone that did not pre-register. The wristbands are good for both Friday and Saturday nights.
“This is going to be a fun weekend,” Wilson said. “We are glad that Dirt Days was able to make a comeback. It will be a blast.”
This year’s schedule is as follows:
Friday, July 23
All day trail riding;
5 p.m. — Dirt Days Parade through downtown with lineup beginning at 4:45 p.m;
5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. — Off-road Vehicle Cruise-In and Show; and
7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. — Mud Pit and Dirt Drag Racing.
Saturday, July 24
All day trail riding;
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Photography-based Poker Run on Buffalo Mountain/Devil Anse Trails;
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Vendors will be open, Williamson Pepperoni Roll Festival;
6:30 p.m. — Live Performance by Robert Eskridge and Southern Daze on the Dirt Days Stage on Second Avenue;
8 p.m. to midnight — Mud Pit and Dirt Drag Racing; and
9:30 p.m. — Fireworks.
Sunday, July 25
All-day trail riding.