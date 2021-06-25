GOODY — Most have heard the Biblical story of the prodigal son many times. It is a story of rebellion. It is a story of tribulation. It is a story about a complete fall from grace.
Most importantly, it is a story about redemption.
It is a story that can easily play out in any of our lives as we are all either fathers, mothers, sons or daughters. We all go through “our phases” and struggle with being the perfect examples of these personas. Because no one ever seems to measure up to everyone else’s expectations. We end up with estranged families, destroyed relationships and broken hearts. Sometimes, like in the story of the prodigal … or lost … son, we end up with happy endings. However, that is not always how the story plays out.
This is the case with Paul Williamson who has found himself, along with his wife Bridget, trying to reconcile with all the pain, emotion and grief that came with the 2019 overdose death of his son Daniel Patrick Williamson. Paul, sadly, did not get his happy ending. How does any parent deal with such a tragedy?
There are no simple answers to a question like that. However, over time, Paul has felt God leading him in a direction of healing. To ease the heartache of his own son’s death, Paul founded and is now heading up Outreach for Addiction Ministry.
“It is focused on helping those suffering from addiction, depression, anxiety and other strongholds to find hope, love, healing and freedom in Jesus.” Paul said, “I will be the first to tell you that in the past I would have been the first to use words such as ‘druggie,’ ‘crackhead’ or ‘dopehead’ but when it hits close to home you really learn it is a true struggle. Through my child, I have learned that was somebody’s child I talked about; maybe somebody’s father; maybe somebody’s mother.”
He said you must come to the realization that people suffering from addiction are simply people with some type of problem.
“We all have problems. Some are better at hiding their problems than others. When I was young and would see people that were intoxicated or had problems – and many of us have – I kind of shunned them,” he continued. “But, when you have your child in your arms and he is crying and devastated because he wants to quit but he just cannot do it, there is just something about it. I have come a long way in learning and (his son’s death) has brought a whole new light to me about the way people struggle.”
Outreach Ministry has evolved over its short existence to incorporate several projects, the newest being Outreach for Addiction Ministry Thrift Store located in the Double Kwik Plaza in Goody.
The thrift store has a twofold purpose: One is to help those trying to overcome addiction with personal hygiene items, clothing and everyday necessities; secondly, proceeds collected from the sales of merchandise at the thrift store will be used as a revenue stream to help fund the various programs associated with the Outreach Ministry.
He said the concept of the thrift store began around last Christmas when people were donating clothes and shoes for gift baskets his ministry was giving to recovering addicts.
“These people who are in rehab, they’ve lost everything. They are broke,” Paul explained. “It has to come to the point that they really hit rock bottom before they want help. The next thing we knew, the donations became overwhelming.”
So, Paul and Bridget decided to open the thrift store after having used yard sales and flea markets to sell the overabundance of donations in order to raise money to assist those in recovery.
“You can’t do anything without funds,” Paul said. “As long as people in recovery need anything, our doors are open. They can come in and pick what they want. We will help them out, then all the other products we will sell to the community because everybody likes a good deal.”
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was conducted at the beginning of this month by Paul and other members of Outreach Ministry: Paul and Kristy Bevins and Roger Williamson.
Paul Williamson has been a teacher at the Belfry Area Technology Center since 1997.
Paul and Kristy Bevins are owners of Bevins Autobody and have been involved in the Outreach Ministry in various roles including assisting with meals, as well as providing transportation. Paul is a member of Gideons International and Kristy teaches a women’s Bible study for Outreach for Addiction Ministry.
Roger Williamson is a student success advisor at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Williamson Campus, having joined Outreach Ministry in 2020. He has a background in rehabilitation counseling.
In addition, the event was attended by many family members, friends, church members and elected officials from Pike County including Kentucky state Sen. Phillip Wheeler. The store offers a variety of clothing and accessories, toys, games, furniture and home décor items.
“Anybody that has children knows how devastating it was for me and my wife, but God showed us there is more to be done,” Paul said. “What I cannot do for my son now, I want to try to do for others. It helps me, to reach out to other people, to deal with my own grief personally. In this building, I always want to promote Jesus Christ. Without Him we are nothing. Most people who I have dealt with who have recovered and recovered firmly have done it through Jesus Christ.’
Outreach Ministry began with a series of online testimonials given by recovering addicts and has since expanded to in-person meetings, Bible classes and a restart program to help recovering addicts reenter society. Paul has a litany of ideas that he wants to see come into being as well, but said he knows that he can take only one step at a time.
“We just try to be willing vessels and love our neighbors as we are commanded in the scriptures,” Paul said. “We want to reach out to the community and want to be found doing God’s will.”