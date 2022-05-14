To help honor the dedicated men and women of law enforcement during National Police Week (May 15 - May 21) the City of Pikeville Police Department has partnered with Appalachian News-Express, Mountain Top Media, and Pikeville City Tourism for a window decorating contest. Local businesses are invited to enter by decorating their windows in honor of our friends in law enforcement before 5 p.m. Monday May 16 and email, kevin@appwirelessarena.com, to indicate you’d like to participate.
The winning business will receive a $1,000 advertising package courtesy of Appalachian News-Express and a $1,000 advertising gift certificate from Mountain Top Media to help build their business. The winning business will also have their windows cleaned the week after the event by members of Pikeville Police Department and Pikeville City Tourism.
Entries must be located inside Pikeville city limits and must be decorated by 5 p.m. May 16. Judging will take place Tuesday, May 17.