Work release inmate captured, another sought

A Pulaski County man who police said walked away from Pike County Detention Center work release last month is back behind bars.
According to court records, Larry Foster, 42, of Antioch Church Road, Burnside, was booked into the Pike County Detention Center on a charge of second-degree escape on the evening of July 25.
Pike County Jailer Brian Morris said Foster was brought back to the detention center after officials were notified by Pulaski County authorities that Foster had turned himself in.
Morris said it is his understanding that Foster had been living in a tent in the hills there.
“I just think he had all he could take,” Morris said.
Police said Foster walked away on June 16 while on work release in the Power Drive area of Coal Run. A second inmate, Logan Hall, 30, of Mousie in Knott County, also walked away with Foster, police said.
Hall, police said, is described as a white male, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
A man who allegedly escaped from work release on June 20 — Eric D. Bentley, 37, of Dorton-Jenkins Highway, Jenkins — was arrested by Pikeville Police on June 29.