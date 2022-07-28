West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has ordered that members of the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) be deployed to aid flood response efforts in Kentucky. The WVNG is sending two UH-60M Blackhawks and two UH-72 Lakota aircraft with hoist capability and fully operational crews comprised of 14 Soldiers to support the Kentucky National Guard.
The request for support will be executed through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact in coordination with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s office and the Kentucky National Guard. Crew members are deployed from Company C, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion (MEDEVAC) and Company B, 1-224th Security and Support Aviation Battalion located in Williamstown, West Virginia. Each unit has specialized equipment and crews to provide aeromedical evacuation, search and rescue, and hoist capabilities for this response mission.
“The mission of the National Guard is to be ready at a moment’s notice to help our citizens in need and right now, our neighbors in Kentucky need our help,” said Maj. Gen. William “Bill” Crane, Adjutant General, WVNG. “Upon the direction of Governor Justice, our aircraft and crews with specialized hoist capability and medical evacuation training will be deployed to Kentucky to help save lives and assist their comrades-in-arms from the Kentucky National Guard. Our men and women are proud to answer this call.”