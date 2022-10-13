Editor's note: The original version of this article incorrectly identified the alleged victim in the case, who is not the accused's daughter. The article and the headline have been corrected to reflect this.
A Pike grand jury indicted a West Virginia woman who, Kentucky State Police said, was intoxicated when she wrecked her vehicle and injured a minor child.
According to court documents, the grand jury indicted Faith Browning, 27, of Lonesome Valley, Williamson, West Virginia, on charges of second-degree assault, DUI and a traffic charge.
According to the arrest citation written by KSP Trooper Brennan Eckart, at approximately 11 p.m. on Sept. 3, he was dispatched to a single-vehicle injury crash at the intersection of Turkey Creek Road and Cold Fork.
Upon arrival, Eckart wrote, he located the driver, Faith Browning, 27, of Lonesome Valley, Williamson, West Virginia, in the back of a responding ambulance. EMS staff, the citation said, identified Browning as the driver.
Browning, the citation said, told Eckart that she was driving from a friend’s house on Turkey Creek Road when she entered a curve too fast and lost control of her vehicle.
Eckart wrote that he smelled a strong odor of alcoholic beverages on Browning’s breath and she said she had consumed about three shots of Jagermeister mixed with Red Bull approximately three hours before driving. Browning was unable to successfully complete field sobriety tests, Eckart wrote, and a portable breath test showed she had a blood alcohol level of 0.086, just above the 0.08 level at which a person is considered to be driving under the influence in Kentucky.
Eckart wrote that he found a large bottle of Jagermeister in the driver’s floorboard which contained approximately 4 ounces.
The citation said that an 11-year-old child was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash and had been transported to Pikeville Medical Center with moderate to severe injuries.
The citation said Trooper Nicholas Taylor spoke with the child at the hospital and she stated that she had been in the back seat at the time of the crash and Browning and the front passenger had been drinking for some time prior to the collision, leading both to appear to be “drunk.”
The child further advised that Browning had been driving at a high rate of speed prior to the crash, the citation said.
The most serious of the charges Browning faces — second-degree assault — is a class C felony which carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years if she is convicted.
Other indictments handed down by the grand jury included:
• Jeremy Sullivan, 32, of South Bridge Street, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic charge.
• Melissa Boone, 52, of Northgate Drive, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft.
• Whitney Loren Hurley, 33, of Freeburn, on a charge of first-degree promoting contraband.
• Justin Gooslin, 38, of Venable Avenue, Charleston, W.Va., on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and second-offense DUI.
• Jimmy Conn, 42, of Elkhorn City, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Sara Michelle Branham, 43, of Railroad Street, Elkhorn City, on two charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Whitney Shea Lyons-Bartley, 35, of Prichard Fork Road, Kimper, on a charge of first-degree promoting contraband.
• Danika Pruitt, 40, of Matewan, W.Va., on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.