The West Virginia State Police is continuing its investigation into an officer-involved shooting that happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Lynn, West Virginia, in the Matewan area and resulted in the death of one man.
Killed in the shooting was Robert Daniels Jr., 27. As of presstime, Daniels’ address was unavailable.
Police said the shooting incident was in connection to an earlier event on Jan. 4 that involved Daniels and another man, Lloyd Lee McGee, 54, of Ecorse, Michigan.
That other event, police said, occurred when Daniels and McGee allegedly stole an International flatbed truck from Appalachian Regional Coal Company at Thacker, West Virginia, and then fled across the state line into the Kimper area of Pike County.
According to a statement released by the Kentucky State Police, troopers were in the Kimper area checking out a report of a stolen vehicle being spotted in the vicinity.
After identifying the flatbed truck as the one having been reported stolen in Mingo County, the troopers made contact with the driver.
At this time, the KSP statement said, the driver fled the immediate scene, striking a marked cruiser in the flight.
A pursuit ensued through several communities, the statement said, and continued until the truck crossed back over the Kentucky/West Virginia state line at Edgarton in Mingo County, West Virginia, where the KSP troopers terminated their chase.
According to Mingo County Magistrate Court documents, the two men then left the roadway and traveled along the railroad tracks until they reached Beech Creek, West Virginia, where they abandoned the truck and then obtained a ride to Giovanni’s restaurant in Matewan.
Officers subsequently located the two men, according to court documents, at which time one of them, McGee, was placed under arrest shortly after he attempted to flee on foot.
Court documents additionally said Daniels, who along with McGee at some point earlier in the day, also allegedly broke into a Norfolk Southern Railroad trailer and stole multiple sets of keys, also fled on foot and escaped from the immediate scene.
While officers were attempting to locate Daniels in the Matewan area, court documents said, they spotted a van in that area belonging to Robert Daniels Sr., 52, of Edgarton, and attempted to stop the vehicle.
The officers stated Robert Daniels Sr. failed to stop and “had to be cut off.” Officers further stated that following his arrest Robert Daniels Sr. said “his son told him and his mother that the cops were after him, that he had committed several crimes.”
Both Robert Daniels Sr. and his wife, Michelle Daniels, 45, were arraigned on charges of accessory after the fact after allegedly attempting to help their son avoid arrest, the individual complaints against them stated.
McGee was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court and charged with grand larceny, conspiracy (two counts), fleeing on foot, obstruction, burglary of a building other than a dwelling, and petit larceny.
Aside from the WVSP, this case continues to be investigated by multiple agencies including the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, the West Virginia Public Service Commission, the Matewan Police Department, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the KSP and the NS Police.
Because the investigation is ongoing, no other information is being released at this time.