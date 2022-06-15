Zach Thacker has been appointed as a new agent with Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Mutual Insurance Company at the Pike County Farm Bureau office. Thacker’s appointment was announced in Louisville by Chuck Osborne, vice president of Agency Support and Marketing for KFB Insurance, according to a statement from KFB.
Thacker holds an associate degree from Big Sandy Community and Technical College and is a native of Pike County.
In his new position, Thacker will call on the residents of Pike County to offer a wide variety of insurance coverage through KFB Insurance. He will work with Agency Manager, Kent Thacker, and the staff at the Pike County Farm Bureau office, located at 320 N Bypass Road, Pikeville, Ky. 41501, and can be reached by phone at, (606) 437-9606.
“Thacker joins a well-established network of approximately 400 Kentucky Farm Bureau agents statewide,” the statement said. “The company, founded in 1943, has offices in all of the commonwealth's 120 counties. Farm Bureau markets a wide variety of insurance lines, from homeowner’s and automobile coverage to life and health insurance and retirement planning.”
The statement said insurance services are affiliated with Pike County Farm Bureau, one of the largest membership organizations in the county. Farm Bureau members have access to a variety of membership services, including discount buying programs, college scholarships, farm marketing, and leadership development activities, according to the statement.
To learn more about the Pike County office of Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance, visit, kyfb.com/pike/insurance/.