For the first time since 2007, legendary rockers ZZ Top will be performing at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
According to a statement issued April 18, ZZ Top will bring their Raw Whiskey Tour to the Pikeville venue on Sunday, Aug. 28. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 22 and ticket prices are $36.50, $56.50, $72 and $102.
The Raw Whiskey Tour will feature Billy Gibbons, Frank Beard and longtime band guitar tech Elwood Francis, who has taken over on bass following the July death of Dusty Hill, and begins on May 27 in San Diego California. The tour will see the band taking the stage in 50 markets across North America.
According to a press release from the band, the tour title is a hat tip to both the forthcoming album as well as the recent release of ZZ Top Tres Hombres whisky from Balcones Distilling of Waco, Texas, a 100 proof mash bill of roasted blue corn, malted barley and rye.
The tour is being accompanied by the July 22 release of “RAW” — an album that was recorded in connection with the band’s 2019 Netflix documentary “That Little Ol’ Band from Texas.” The basis for RAW, according to a statement from the band, was a performance at Gruene Hall, “The oldest continually-run dance hall in Texas.”
For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com, visit the Community Trust Bank Box Office at Appalachian Wireless Arena, or call, (606) 444-5500.